Americas Cardroom Continues $25 Million OSS Cub3d with Online Super Series

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After catering to low stakes players for the last week, US-facing online poker site Americas Cardroom is continuing its $25 Million OSS Cub3d with the Online Super Series. The flagship series runs from today through August 21st.

The Online Super Series (OSS) runs from August 8th to 21st. This series appeals to all player types from beginner to pro, with small, medium and large buy-ins. The OSS Cub3d then concludes with the high roller focused Bigger Online Super Series (BOSS) from August 22nd to 29th.

OSS (Online Super Series)

We want everyone to take note of the huge guaranteed Main Events and Multi-flight tournaments remaining, the latter of which players can start qualifying for now:

• OSS $1,000,000 Main Event ($630 buy-in) – Day 1 on Sunday, August 21st

• BOSS $1,000,000 Main Event ($2,650 buy-in) – Day 1 on Sunday, August 28th

• BIG MULTI-FLIGHT $2,500,000 ($630 buy-in) – Day 2 on Monday, August 29th

• BIG MULTI-FLIGHT $1,500,000 PKO ($215 buy-in) – Day 2 on Monday, August 29th

• BIG MULTI-FLIGHT $250,000 ($22 buy-in) – Day 2 on Monday, August 29th

For the full $25 Million OSS Cub3d schedule, visit the promo page at AmericasCardroom.eu.

