Americas Cardroom Make its Tournament Schedule Even Better With Latest Improvements

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom is never one to rest on its laurel whether it comes to huge promotions or its already-popular tournament lineup. The US-facing online poker site just announced a new tourney schedule starting Sunday, April 3rd.

"Our tournament schedule gets a lot of compliments from our player base, but we're all about continuous improvement here," stated Chris Moneymaker, Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "Many players are already joking that this version is like our old tourney schedule on steroids."

The new tournament schedule features bigger prize pools, and brand-new events every day. In addition, there are several tourneys with faster structures. According to Moneymaker, faster structures were a request from many players.

Americas Cardroom started its improvements from Monday through Saturday. There's a new daily $109 buy-in tourney with prize pools that range from $50,000 to $75,000. Plus, a daily $33 buy-in tournament with a $40,000 guarantee.

Next came the focus on Sunday, which is already their biggest day of the week, and one of the biggest in all of poker. The site supplemented its PKO schedule with a $109 buy-in $150,000 tourney and a $320 buy-in $100,000 event.

The new tournament schedule continues the start of a very strong 2022. Americas Cardroom has already run a $10 Million Venom tourney, a $25 Million OSS Cub3d series, and a $12 Million OSS Cub3d Encore.

More details on the new tournament schedule can be found at AmericasCardroom.eu.

