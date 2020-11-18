Americas Cardroom Publishes In-depth Article on Welcome Bonuses and Other New Player Incentives at Online Poker Sites

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US-facing Americas Cardroom has just published a general industry article for those looking to take advantage of Welcome Bonuses and other new player incentives at online poker sites.

The article is appropriately titled "Guide to Bonuses and other New Player Incentives at online poker sites." This article will of course be of great interest to poker players, but also to webmasters who want to offer their readers some interesting and informative content.

Guide to Bonuses and other New Player Incentives at online poker sites Guide to Bonuses and other New Player Incentives at online poker sites

"Many players choose their online poker site simply based on the Welcome Bonus and other new players incentives, but that can be shortsighted," stated Michael Harris, spokesperson for Americas Cardroom. "There are many other factors to consider like site longevity, promotions, customer service, deposit and withdrawal options, and network reliability."

The article begins by talking about the most common type of Welcome Bonus which requires players to make a first deposit. Several examples are discussed, including players getting rewarded more highly for different deposit methods, like using a cryptocurrency.

The Welcome Bonus is then dissected even further, talking about how the Clearance Rate, Point Methodology and Expiration Date can all determine how much actual worth the bonus has. Players need to analyze all these factors to make sure they're getting the anticipated cash value.

Players will also find out about the rarer No Deposit Bonus and whether it is worth the hurdles that are usually attached. Other new player incentives are also discussed like poker Freerolls, free spins on a casino slot machine and a free bet in an online sportsbook.

Finally, players will be advised on how to cash-in once they become existing players at an online poker site. Reload Bonuses and Refer-a-Friend Bonuses are two of the prime examples mentioned.

To read the entire article on "Guide to Bonuses and other New Player Incentives at online poker sites".

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:

Katherine Morera

[email protected]

(+506)7014-9090

SOURCE Americas Cardroom

Related Links

https://www.americascardroom.eu

