Americas Cardroom Raises $33,093 for Breast Cancer Research

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online poker site Americas Cardroom has gone all in for Breast Cancer research. The US-facing poker room today announced that it has donated $33,093 to help fight breast cancer.



"We know how important this cause is and how many people it affects, so creating tournaments in direct support of the breast cancer fight was a no-brainer," stated Americas Cardroom spokesperson Michael Harris. "We'd especially like to thank all our players for choosing to play our special Breast Cancer Awareness tourneys. We couldn't have done it without you."



Throughout October, Americas Cardroom held two daily Breast Cancer Awareness tournaments. A full 100% of the buy-ins, rebuys, and add-ons from each tourney was donated directly to a Breast Cancer Awareness campaign on Bithope.org, a cryptocurrency-based fundraising site.



The first half of the month included two daily rebuy/add-on tourneys. The second half of the month featured two daily Freebuy tournaments, which coincided with the currently running Freebuy Super Series.



Players simply had to look for the pink tournaments in the lobby, register, and play as normal. Americas Cardroom took care of collecting the funds and making the donation to Bithope.org.



Americas Cardroom furthered their philanthropic efforts towards Breast Cancer via their Live Cage Event in San Jose, Costa Rica this past October. The U.S. facing site flew down streamer and activist Vanessa Kade and pledged to donate 50% of her overall winnings from the event. The effort resulted in $5,652 being donated to Breast Cancer Awareness.



Harris notes that because the initiative was so successful, players can look forward to other poker tournaments earmarked for fundraising in the future.



For more information, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.



About Americas Cardroom



Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has one of the longest and trusted online names in the industry and has been in existence since 2001. Americas Cardroom accepts players from the US market and the rest of the world. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Bob Garcia

Director of Search Marketing

Americas Cardroom

1-877-314-4195

support@americascardroom.eu

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Americas Cardroom

Related Links

https://www.americascardroom.eu

