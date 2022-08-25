Americas Cardroom Sending 21 Players to Uruguay as Part of 21st Anniversary Celebration

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A 21st Anniversary Celebration unlike no other is arguably saving its best for last. US-facing online poker site, Americas Cardroom just announced that they're sending at least 21 players to Uruguay to play in a big Main Event.

"Our 21st Anniversary has so far been about huge online events like the $10 Million Venom and $25 Million OSS Cub3d," said Chris Moneymaker, Team Pro at Americas Cardroom. "Now, we're taking things offline with these dream poker trips, which include a VIP Party with the ACR Pros."

The Poker Vacation of a Lifetime Punta del Este Satellites

The Punta del Este Satellites are guaranteeing 21 packages via four Main Satellites at 5pm ET on Sunday, August 28th and September 4th, 11th and 18th. The buy-in is $55 each, but players can qualify for less (or even free) via this path: Freeroll > Super Sat > Daily Feeder Sat > Main Satellite.

Each package is valued at $5,000 and includes airfare, $500 in spending money, 9-night hotel accommodations, and one ticket in the $1,000+$100 buy-in Main Event of the Enjoy Poker Series from October 11th-14th.

Players will also have time for relaxation with their stay at the luxurious Enjoy Punta del Este Resort and Casino. Located on Uruguay's Atlantic Coast, the resort features 294 rooms with breathtaking ocean views, 9 restaurants and bars, a spa, convention center, and much more.

For full info on the Punta del Este Satellites, visit the promo page at AmericasCardroom.eu.

