This year-long partnership marks the second consecutive deal between OpenFortune and Americas Cardroom. The two industry leaders are expanding their reach by placing millions of branded fortune cookies across most of the U.S., to attract existing and prospective poker players dining in Chinese restaurants and ordering at-home delivery.

Michael Harris, spokesperson for Americas Cardroom commented on the partnership, "People believe that their fortune cookie brings them luck. We saw a natural fit with fortune cookies and playing poker. OpenFortune's scale, and their ability to place QR codes on the slips, allows Americas Cardroom to drive awareness, online engagement, and new player registrations. We are very excited to continue this momentum."

The fortune cookie slips will contain a traditional fortune message with lucky numbers on the front, while the back has branded messaging alongside a QR code driving to an experience to play for prizes up to $1,000,000.

OpenFortune's Chief Cookie Officer Matt Williams said, "The surprise of the fortune cookie slip after a meal, along with the opportunity to win prize money, shows players an interactive advertising experience that really enhances the excitement of online poker. The continued success of the Americas Cardroom partnership further solidifies fortune cookie slips as the gold standard for QR code interaction, and we look forward to continuing reaching players in such an engaging way."

About OpenFortune

OpenFortune is a media platform that distributes over 1 billion traditional, branded fortune cookies to its network of over 21,000 restaurants across the U.S. OpenFortune partners include Capital One, Coca-Cola, Mondelez, Zelle, Disney, Purple, Grubhub, IL Lottery and more.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

