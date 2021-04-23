Americas Cardroom Unleashes Epic $25 Million PKOSS Schedule Starting Sunday, May 9th

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PKO. NLH. PLO. OMG. Americas Cardroom has put together a jaw-dropping $25 million in guarantees on the table. The US-facing online poker site today announced the PKOSS, a massive tournament series scheduled from May 9th through 24th

"Players love PKO tourneys, but they love other events, too," stated Michael Harris, spokesperson for Americas Cardroom. "So, we've put together an unbelievable schedule that's jam-packed with the tournaments players really want."

Epic $25 Million PKOSS Schedule Starting Sunday, May 9th Epic $25 Million PKOSS Schedule Starting Sunday, May 9th

The PKOSS gets underway on Sunday, May 9th and runs until Monday, May 24th. The series features three Main Events, plus 3 big multi-flight events. Here are the highlights:

Kickoff Main Event – $500K PKO Multi-flight ( $55 buy-in)

PKO Multi-flight ( buy-in) 1st Main Event – $1 Million ( $630 buy-in)

( buy-in) 2nd Main Event – $500K ( $55 buy-in)

( buy-in) $2.5 Million Multi-Flight Event ( $630 buy-in)

Multi-Flight Event ( buy-in) $1 Million Multi-Flight Event ( $215 buy-in)

Multi-Flight Event ( buy-in) $250K Multi-Flight Event ( $16.50 buy-in)

The 16 flights for the big Multi-flight events run from Saturday, May 8th through Sunday, May 23rd. Day 2 of each of the Multi-flights takes place on Monday, May 24th.

For more information on the PKOSS, including the full schedule, visit the promotion page at AmericasCardroom.eu.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Contact:

Katherine Morera

1-877-314-4195

[email protected]

SOURCE Americas Cardroom

Related Links

http://AmericasCardroom.eu

