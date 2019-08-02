America's Conservation Ag Movement Convenes USDA, EPA and Leaders From Across the Agri-Food Value Chain

LENEXA, Kan., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, leaders representing the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), conservation organizations, and international agribusinesses and food companies gathered in Washington, D.C., to rally around America's Conservation Ag Movement and unveil the Agriculture Through the Voice of the Farmer exhibit on the National Mall. More than 200 leaders were hosted by Farm Journal to celebrate a shared interest in helping farmers and ranchers implement profitable conservation agriculture practices and the National Mall exhibit that will tell the story of modern and sustainable agriculture to millions of consumers annually.

America's Conservation Ag Movement is a unique partnership between Farm Journal's Trust In Food Initiative, the Farm Journal Foundation and leading agribusinesses, food companies and non-profit organizations. This national education and engagement program is designed to more rapidly scale the adoption, documentation and beneficial outcomes of conservation agriculture. It will build upon and amplify the work of USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and many other public and private groups that have worked tirelessly to improve the ecological impact of agriculture.

USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service and the Farm Journal Foundation debuted the immersive educational experience on the National Mall. The interactive exhibit, Agriculture Through the Voice of the Farmer, includes video-based kiosks, a farmer-voiced smartphone walking tour and a beautifully planted garden with corn, soybeans, wheat and many varieties of produce. The garden showcases technologies critical to producing affordable, wholesome food and healthy soil, clean water and abundant wildlife habitats. The exhibit will play a key role in developing consumer trust in agriculture and food production.

"Trust In Food was honored to host the conversation among agriculture and food thought leaders about the consumer-driven need for improved conservation and sustainability practices across our industry," said Mitch Rouda, President of Trust In Food, a Farm Journal initiative. "The support we heard for these efforts from Undersecretaries Ibach and Northey, as well as Elizabeth "Tate" Bennett from EPA, is critical to the industrywide partnerships to bring education and resources to farmers and ranchers as a catalyst to communicate with consumers across the nation."

Organizations that have announced foundation-level participation in the program to date include: Corteva Agriscience, American Farmland Trust, Ducks Unlimited, the National Corn Growers Association and The Nature Conservancy.

"America's farmers and ranchers both feed the world and provide landscape to scale conservation habitat across the country," said Adam Putnam, CEO of Ducks Unlimited. "I see this partnership as an opportunity to highlight the sound stewardship of agriculture and identify new technologies and practices that further advance wetlands, wildlife and water conservation objectives. America's Conservation Ag Movement provides the platform for us to work shoulder to shoulder with our partners to educate, inform and drive outreach at every level to recognize and expand the good work being done on working ag lands. This is important to all Americans, rural and urban."

For more information, contact Susan Rhode at srhode@farmjournal.com or 913-213-7110.

About Farm Journal

Farm Journal is the nation's leading business information and media company serving the agricultural market. Started 142 years ago with the preeminent Farm Journal magazine, the company serves the row crop, livestock, produce and retail sectors through branded websites, eNewsletters and phone apps; business magazines; live events including conferences, seminars and tradeshows; nationally broadcasted television and radio programs; a mobile text marketing business; and an array of data-driven paid information products. Farm Journal also is the majority shareholder of the online equipment marketplace Machinery Pete LLC. In 2010, Farm Journal established the nonprofit, public charity Farm Journal Foundation dedicated to help sustain agriculture's ability to meet the vital needs of a growing population through education and empowerment.

About Trust In Food

Trust In Food™ is a purpose-driven division of Farm Journal dedicated to rebuilding consumer confidence in the U.S. agricultural value chain by partnering with farmers and ranchers to accelerate conservation agriculture practice adoption and maintenance benefiting land, water, air and the financial health of farm businesses. It advances this mission through data science, research, strategic communications and the omnichannel Farm Journal platform in collaboration with conservation organizations, government agencies, agribusinesses, food companies and retailers, and other food system stakeholders.

About Farm Journal Foundation

Farm Journal Foundation (FJF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, with the mission of sustaining agriculture's ability to meet the needs of a growing population. Key issues of the organization include global food security, agriculture research and development, and conservation agriculture. To advance these priorities, FJF leverages an integrated advocacy platform comprised of farmers and producers, next-generation farmers and national policymakers. For more information, visit www.farmjournalfoundation.org.

