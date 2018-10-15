Americas Data Center Colocation Market 2018-2023 - Prefabricated Infrastructure and Self-build Data Centers to hamper Colocation Service Adoption
13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Data Center Colocation Market in Americas - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Americas data center colocation market to witness investments of more than $11 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The research report offers market size analysis regarding colocation services during the forecast period.
The telecommunication service providers, colocation service providers, enterprises and government entities are making efforts to improve the network connectivity by investing in submarine cable in the Latin American market. The adoption of lithium-ion UPS systems, DRUPS, and fuel cells will lead to the transformation of infrastructure solutions in the market. Americas data center colocation market is driven by the datacenter development of Tier III and Tier IV standards in the US and Canadian region.
The increasing investments in mega-datacenter projects are contributed heavily by colocation, internet, and cloud service providers, resulting in higher revenues in the American market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the Americas data center colocation market by investment, service type, and geography.
Data Center Colocation Market in Americas - Dynamics
The rising demand for cloud connectivity and hybrid infrastructure services is augmenting the growth of the data center colocation market in Americas. Various colocation providers have announced cloud connectivity services to major cloud platforms such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, IBM, Equinix, Digital Realty, and CyrusOne to widen their consumer reach in the global market. The increasing focus on facilities developments from the federal government will lead to investment in colocation facilities or private cloud datacenters in the American market.
The federal government and the state government is also planning to consolidate their data center infrastructure to reduce cost and improve efficiency in the market. The largest colocation service providers investing over than $500million in new construction and expansions in the data center colocation market in Americas. In 2017, more than 30 M&A activities were witnessed across Americas, valued at more than $18 billion, 15 million in square feet area, and 500+ MW of power. The increasing demand for superior services is contributing to the growing number of M&A activities in the American market.
Data Center Colocation Market in Americas - Segmentation
This Americas data center colocation market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by investment, service type, and geography. The investment segment in the American data center collocation market is classified into electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and general construction. The general construction segment occupied the second largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The increasing number of greenfield and brownfield developments is propelling the growth of this segment in the American market.
The American data center colocation market by service type is divided into retail and wholesale. Wholesale services are the fastest growing segment in the American market, at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period. The growing demand for high computing capacity from global enterprises in the US and Canada is driving the demand in this segment. High bandwidth, minimum power capacity, and capability to expand the space of datacenter as and when required are some of the benefits offered by wholesale colocation service providers in the American data center colocation market.
Data Center Colocation Market in Americas - Geography
The Americas data center colocation market by geography is segmented into the US, Canada, and Latin America. The US contributed to more than 85% of the investments in 2017, growing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers market size analysis in terms of colocation services, power capacity (MW), and square feet area for all the segments for 2017-2023.
Virginia, Texas, California, New York, North Carolina, and Illinois are the major market for colocation constructions in the US market. Latin America is the fastest growing region in the American market, at a CAGR of more than 10% by investment during the forecast period. The consolidated efforts to improve the broadband and network connectivity by telecommunication companies, enterprises, colocation providers, and government entities will propel the growth of the Latin American market
Key Vendor Analysis
The Americas data center colocation market witnesses million-dollar investments by Digital Realty and Equinix is investing across the US and Canadian region. Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Switch, and Vantage Data Centers are some of the providers investing in the US. Investments by Urbacon Data Centre Solutions in Canada and Latin America to boost their market share.
The rising investments in new facilities and expanding existing ones will intensify the competition in the American market. Leading providers are estimated to add over 500,000 square feet of net rentable area and 60 MW of power capacity in the Americas data center colocation market YOY for the next few years. Various service providers are offering retail colocation and managed services to sustain the competition in the American market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Inclusions
5.3 Exclusions
5.4 Currency Conversion
5.5 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.2 Electricity Prices Across Major Data Center Locations
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Impact of Cloud Connectivity and Hybrid Infrastructure Services on Colocation Market
8.1.2 Increase in Demand for High Capacity Infrastructure will Grow Colocation Market
8.1.3 Connected Devices and IoT Likely to Increase Demand for Colocation in Edge Data Locations
8.1.4 Initiatives to Reduce Power Consumption will Increase Market Competitiveness
8.1.5 Consolidation to Increase Demand for Wholesale Colocation Facilities
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Increased Power Outages and Growing Electricity Consumption in Data Centers
8.2.2 Prefabricated Infrastructure and Self-build Data Centers to hamper Colocation Service Adoption
8.2.3 Growing Concerns Over Water Consumption by Data Centers
8.2.4 Location Constraints for Data Center Construction
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Increased Demand for Edge Data Centers
8.3.2 High Interest to Procure Renewable Energy for Data Centers
8.3.3 Growth in Merger and Acquisition Activities in Data Center Market
8.3.4 DCIM Crucial Component of Colocation Data Centers
8.3.5 Usage of Lithium-ion Batteries and Fuel Cells in Data Centers
9 Data Center Colocation Market in Americas
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
9.3 Colocation Services: Market Size & Forecast
9.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10 Investment by Infrastructure
11 Investment in Electrical Infrastructure
11.1 Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
11.2 Power Distribution Units (PDUs)
11.3 Generators
11.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgears
11.5 Other Electrical Infrastructure
11.6 Market Size & Forecast
12 Investment in Mechanical Infrastructure
12.1 Cooling Systems
12.2 Racks
12.3 Other Mechanical Infrastructure
12.4 Market Size & Forecast
13 Investment in General Construction
13.1 Building Development
13.2 Installation and Commissioning Services
13.3 Building Design
13.4 Physical Security
13.5 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
13.6 Market Size & Forecast
14 Investment in Development Area
14.1 Market Size & Forecast
15 Investment in Power Capacity
15.1.1 Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity
16 Market by Colocation Services
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Retail Colocation
16.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Wholesale Colocation
16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
17 Market by Geography
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
18 Market in US
19 Market in Canada
20 Market in Latin America
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Market Share by Investment
21.2 Market Share of Investment by Area
21.3 Market Share by Colocation Services
22 Key Company Profiles
22.1 CoreSite Realty Corp.
22.2 CyrusOne
22.3 Cyxtera Technologies
22.4 Digital Realty
22.5 Equinix
22.6 Switch
23 Other Prominent Vendors
23.1 1547 Critical Systems Realty
23.2 365 Data Centers
23.3 Ascenty
23.4 AT&T
23.5 Axtel
23.6 Bell Canada
23.7 CentriLogic
23.8 CenturyLink (Level 3)
23.9 CloudHQ
23.10 Cogeco PEER 1
23.11 Colo-D
23.12 DataBank
23.13 Data Foundry
23.14 EdgeConnex
23.15 Entel
23.16 Expedient
23.17 Flexential (Peak 10 & ViaWest)
23.18 Green House Data
23.19 H5 Data Centers
23.20 I.C.E Datacenters
23.21 Infomart Data Centers
23.22 Internap
23.23 KIO Networks
23.24 ODATA (Patria Investimentos)
23.25 Quality Technology Services (QTS Realty Trust)
23.26 RagingWire Data Centers (NTT)
23.27 Rogers Communication
23.28 ROOT Data Center
23.29 Sabey Data Center
23.30 Stream Data Center
23.31 T5 Data Centers
23.32 TigoUne (UNE EPM)
23.33 TierPoint
23.34 Telefnica
23.35 Urbacon Data Center Solutions
23.36 Vantage Data Center
23.37 vXchnge
23.38 Zayo Group Holdings
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mj7jk8/americas_data?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article