Americas Data Center Colocation Market Investment Report 2021: Digital Realty Invested in Around 10 Projects Across the US and Canada and Approx 7 Across Brazil, Chile, and Mexico via Ascenty

Nov 15, 2021, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Colocation Market in Americas - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Americas data center colocation market by investment is expected to reach USD 11.78 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.67% during 2021-2026
The Americas is the largest market in terms of data center operations, and it is continuing to grow because of the high consumption of data by end-users. The demand for data centers grew significantly due to the pandemic, with most of the region's workforce shifting to remote working.
The demand for colocation services led to substantial utilization of existing facilities space and drove service providers' revenues in 2020. The adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has grown significantly across the region, boosting the colocation demand. The data center colocation market in the Americas witnessed investments from several providers such as Aligned, American Tower, Archer Datacenters, and more.
MARKET SEGMENTS & SHARES
Colocation services in data centers are offered through retail and wholesale colocation. The Americas colocation services market by retail colocation is expected to reach around USD 15 billion by 2026.
The R&D activities surrounding hydrogen fuel cell generators might lower the adoption of diesel generators along with the installation of co-generation plants in data centers by 2025
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Over 24 hyperscale colocation projects were identified from colocation providers building mega facilities with more than 15 MW of IT load. NTT Global Data Centers Sacramento data center has procured high intelligent operation control to monitor its power infrastructure in the facility.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
North America is among the top locations in terms of colocation market growth. Some of the major contributors of market growth in North America are Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers (RagingWire Data Centers), QTS Realty Trust, CoreSite Realty, CyrusOne, and Switch.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Digital Realty invested in around 10 data center projects across the US and Canada and around seven data centers across Brazil, Chile, and Mexico via Ascenty.
Vantage Data Centers invested in developing around four colocation facilities in 2020 at locations such as Santa Clara, Phoenix, Ashburn, and Montreal. Hypertec invested in the development of about three data centers in 2020.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Americas data center colocation market during the forecast period:
- Growing hyperscale colocation developments
- Increasing adoption of Growing 5G & Edge Data Center Deployments
- Rising Acceptance of Innovative Data Center Technologies
- Growing Rack Power Density
Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers
- Compass Datacenters
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite Realty
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- NTT Global Data Centers
- QTS Realty Trust
- Switch
- Vantage Data Centers
Other Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers
- 365 Data Centers (Stonecourt Capital)
- Aligned
- American Tower
- Archer Datacenters
- Cologix
- Cyxtera Technologies
- DataBank
- DC BLOX
- DRFortress
- EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)
- EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
- eStruxture Data Centers
- Fibre Centre
- Fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)
- Flexential
- GIGA Data Centers
- H5 Data Centers
- HostDime
- Iron Mountain
- KDC Real Estate Development & Investments
- Millicom (TIGO)
- Novva Data Centers
- ODATA
- Prime Data Centers
- Purecolo
- Quantico Data Center
- Sabey Data Centers
- Scala Data Centers
- Serverfarm
- Servpac
- STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
- Stream Data Centers
- T5 Data Centers
- TierPoint
- Urbacon Data Centre Solutions (UDCS)
- US Signal
New Entrants in Americas Data Center Colocation Market
- Cirrus Data Services
- CloudHQ
- EdgeMicro
- EdgeX Data Centers
- Element Critical
- PointOne
- Quantum Loophole
- Yondr
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Internet & Data Growth In Americas
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.3 Electricity Pricing Across Major Data Center Locations In Americas
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Adoption Of Renewable Energy
8.2 Growing M&As In Americas
8.3 Growing Rack Power Density
8.4 Growing 5G & Edge Data Center Deployments
8.5 Innovative Data Center Technologies
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Hyperscale Colocation Developments
9.2 Increasing Data Center Investments
9.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On Data Centers
9.4 Tax Incentives For Data Centers
9.5 Growing Demand For Cloud Connectivity
9.6 Growing IOT & Big Data Adoption
9.7 Growing AI Adoption
9.8 Growing Submarine & Inland Connectivity
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Rising Carbon Emissions From Data Centers
10.2 Security Challenges For Data Centers
10.3 Lack Of Skilled Workforce
10.4 Location Constraints For Data Centers
10.5 Power & Water Consumption By Data Centers
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.5 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast
11.6 Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
11.7 Five Forces Analysis
12 Colocation Services
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Retail Colocation
12.4 Wholesale Colocation
13 Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Electrical Infrastructure
13.4 Mechanical Infrastructure
13.5 General Construction
14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 UPS SYSTEMS
14.3 Generators
14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
14.5 Power Distribution Units
14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure
15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Cooling Systems
15.3 Racks
15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure
16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 CRAC & CRAH UNITS
16.3 Chiller Units
16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
16.6 Other Cooling Units
17 Cooling Technique
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Air-Based Cooling Technique
17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
18 General Construction
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Core & Shell Development
18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
18.4 Engineering & Building Design
18.5 Physical Security
18.6 DCIM/BMS Solutions
19 Tier Standards
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Market Overview
19.3 TIER I & TIER II
19.4 TIER III
19.5 TIER IV
20 Geography
20.1 Investment Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.4 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikt8td
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article