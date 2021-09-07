America's DataHub Consortium formed to accelerate data and statistical innovation

The ADC is a collaboration executed under an Other Arrangement (OA) with NSF and NCSES. The ADC construct will allow the consortium to nimbly address and adapt to emerging challenges. The consortium's primary objectives are to:

Develop new ways of acquiring and linking data to yield valuable insights into critical issues

Support cutting-edge data infrastructure

Build even stronger data security capabilities to further increase privacy protections and public trust

Provide novel and innovative analyses

Document and provide lessons learned for similar activities across the federal government.

ATI, the pioneer in R&D collaboration management, has more than 20 years of experience building and managing innovators. ATI currently manages 23 R&D collaborations spanning various technology areas. The South Carolina-based nonprofit has the resources to manage various projects for multiple stakeholders, as well as the experience to adapt to unique and emerging challenges.

"We're so proud to partner with NSF and NCSES to form America's DataHub Consortium," said Chris Van Metre, ATI President and CEO. "For nearly a quarter century, ATI has built collaboration teams to address the nation's greatest challenges. The ADC's efforts will be an invaluable resource for the federal government to accelerate data and statistical innovation."

The ADC is accepting member applications from our nation's best innovators: academia, for-profit, non-profit, small business, and non-traditional government contractors. Please visit americasdatahub.org for more information.

ABOUT ATI:

ATI, a nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI uses the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies. ATI manages both Other Transaction Agreement (OTA)-based and Federal Acquisitions Regulations (FAR)-based collaborations, many of which are for the Department of Defense.

