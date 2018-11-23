Americas Farm Management Software and Services Market, 2023: Opportunities in Farm Data Management with Big Data Analytics, Increased Cloud Security & Increased Availability of Portable Devices

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Americas Farm Management Software and Services Market: Focus on Delivery Model (On-Cloud and On-Premise), Application (Precision Crop Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Indoor Farming and Aquaculture) and Country - Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Americas Farm Management Software and Services Market Anticipated to Reach $1,686.4 Million by 2023

Augmented demand for high-quality yields and changes in farming structures across the Americas have promoted the development of innovative business models for farm management. The regional demand for agricultural outputs is expected to exhibit a robust increase; however, the acreage cultivated in the region will rise only marginally. Finding ways to cater to the ever increasing demand for food from the limited farmlands requires solutions that would help improve the productivity of the farm. To address the escalating demand for food from the limited farmlands and labor, the established agriculture machinery developers and technology vendors are introducing innovative solutions to the farming arena. These solutions are focused on helping farmers close the supply demand gap by ensuring high yields, profitability, and protection of the environment. Use of such advanced solutions allows farmers to acquire enormous amount of site-specific data that can be applied to improve decision making.



Farm management software and services assist in managing all the farm activities so that the farm yields better results. Farm management software ensures the utilization of each acre of a farm to its maximum potential. These software also help in ensuring that the application of fertilizer or crop protection chemicals and the irrigation of fields is effective and done in precise quantities. Moreover, farm management software solutions also find applications in the management of livestock and aquaculture, as well as in indoor farming control systems. The market for such solutions is expected to progress at a substantial rate due to the ever-growing affinity for more convenient cloud storage which has been widely incorporated in farm management software.



The concept of farm management software and services market revolves around the type of delivery model. On premise delivery model was most commonly used in early 2000s, but the rise of web and the easy access to data has made cloud-based delivery model more common. Farm management software and services have applications covering most of the farming types including precision crop farming, livestock monitoring and management, indoor farming, aquaculture, and others (forestry and orchids). Major applications include yield monitoring, crop scouting, weather monitoring and forecasting, herd management, indoor climate control and fish tracking, among others.



A dominant market share in the Americas is contributed by the U.S. and Canada. Both the countries are expected to maintain their market dominance during the forecast period. However, during the forecast years, market growth optimism is expected to increase for countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Uruguay, among others. The high market growth in these countries is attributed to the continuous investment by the government in the technological development of the agricultural sector. In 2018, the U.S. is expected to maintain its dominance in the regional farm management software and services market. Leading companies in the farm management software and services market have their headquarters in the Americas. These include Trimble Inc. (U.S.), Iteris Inc. (U.S.), Hexagon Agriculture (Brazil), Conservis Corporation (U.S.), Farmers Edge (Canada) and The Climate Corporation (U.S.), among others.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape for the Americas farm management software and services market demonstrates an inclination towards companies adopting strategies such as product launch, technology development, and partnerships and collaborations. The major established players in the market are focusing on product launches and developments to introduce new technologies or developing further on their existing product portfolio. Farmers Edge introduced Corn Manager farm management platform in May 2017 helping the growers with tools for tracking corn growth, planning nitrogen applications, and visualizing overall crop health and variability. Similarly, in February 2017, Deere & Company introduced the John Deere Connect Mobile App to help farmers monitor, adjust and learn from the performance of their planter or sprayer while it moved through the field.



Increasing R&D investments and appropriate regulatory environments is a prerequisite for sustained growth of this market. Various governments and private research institutes, regulatory bodies and associations are putting in substantial efforts to identify how farm management software can be important for meeting the food production demand. Adoption of sophisticated farming techniques is necessary to fulfill the increasing demand for food. Farm management software not only makes farming more productive, it also helps in attracting the youth towards farming and agriculture.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Convenience of Cloud Usage

1.1.2 Government Initiatives to Improve Farming and Agriculture

1.1.3 Cost-Effective Farming

1.1.4 Increasing Farm Size

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Lack of Technical Knowledge among Farmers

1.2.2 Risk of Security Breaches

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Farm Data Management with Big Data Analytics

1.3.2 Increased Cloud Security

1.3.3 Increased Availability of Portable Devices



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Partnerships and Agreements

2.1.2 Product Launches

2.1.3 Acquisitions

2.1.4 Business Expansions

2.1.5 Others (Awards and Recognitions)

2.2 Market Share Analysis

2.2.1 The U.S. Farm Management Software and Service Market Share Analysis

2.2.2 Brazil Farm Management Software and Service Market Share Analysis

2.2.3 Argentina Farm Management Software and Service Market Share Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Attractiveness

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat from Substitutes

3.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.2 Key Venture Capital Investments



4 Americas Farm Management Software and Services Market (by Delivery Model)

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Americas Farm Management Software and Services Market

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Cloud-based Delivery Model

4.4 On-Premise Delivery Model



5 Americas Farm Management Software and Services Market (by Application)

5.1 Precision Crop Farming

5.1.1 Yield Monitoring and Farm Mapping

5.1.2 Crop Scouting

5.1.3 Weather Tracking and Forecasting

5.1.4 Irrigation Management

5.1.5 Farm Economics

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Livestock Monitoring and Management

5.2.1 Milk Harvesting

5.2.2 Animal Health Monitoring and Comfort

5.2.3 Feeding Management

5.2.4 Heat Stress and Fertility Monitoring

5.2.5 Other Applications of Livestock Monitoring and Management Application Area

5.3 Indoor Farming

5.3.1 Climate Control Management

5.3.2 Lighting Management

5.3.3 Plant Development Monitoring

5.3.4 Other Types of Indoor Farming Application Area

5.4 Aquaculture

5.4.1 Feed Management

5.4.2 Aquatic Species Tracking and Navigation

5.4.3 Water Quality Management

5.4.4 Other Types of Aquaculture Application Area

5.5 Others



6 Americas Farm Management Software and Services Market (by Country)

6.1 The U.S.

6.2 Brazil

6.3 Argentina

6.4 Canada

6.5 Mexico

6.6 Colombia

6.7 Chile

6.8 Uruguay

6.9 Rest of Americas



7 Company Profiles



AG Leader Technology

Conservis Corporation

Deere & Company

Hexagon Agriculture

Iteris Inc.

The Climate Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Boumatic LLC

DeLaval

GEA Group

Valley Agriculture Software

MotorLeaf Inc.

Agrinamics Inc.

Autogrow Systems Ltd.

AKVA Group ASA

XpertSea

