America's Finest (AF) Award Winning "Upstart Kombucha" Selected by Safeway

DENVER, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Finest continues to capture value at all levels of the Life Science industry in topicals, consumables, and beverage product lines. America's Finest (AF) announces its selection by Safeway to supply its award-winning infused Kombucha beverage line.



AF's wholly-owned subsidiary, Upstart Kombucha, has secured its position on the Safeway shelves, and now AF is ready to ramp up production to meet this 30%- 40% increase in distribution, sales, and revenues.



Safeway, here we come!

To accomplish this growth AF is moving quickly to close on the Series A capital raise and be fully prepared to fund this imminent growth and expansion.



In addition to Safeway, Upstart can be found in King Soopers, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and specialty retailers throughout the Rocky Mountain region. "We are just getting our legs under us with 3-4 additional major domestic chains announcing soon. This makes for a very compelling investor story," stated Cliff Henley, CEO.

America's Finest is a manufacturer and provides finished goods in the Life Sciences industry specifically focused on health and wellness. AF provides end-user products of the highest quality and efficacy in the industry. From beverages with a purpose, topical solutions from head to toe, and tinctures that deliver desired results, America's Finest provides science-based, quality solutions to aid in the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle.

Contact:

Cliff Henley CEO

[email protected]

Troy Daniels President and COO

[email protected]

303-882-8920

SOURCE America's Finest