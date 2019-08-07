America's First 100% Vegan Men's Grooming & Skincare Brand is Born
Aug 07, 2019, 15:50 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in American history, a vegan, cruelty-free and clean skincare brand dedicated to men is here. ACT OF BEING is a newly launched brand that is looking to satisfy a missing piece in the luxury men's skincare and grooming world. A brand built on no animal-derived ingredients.
Consumers have never been more involved with what they put on their skin, as they are today. ACT OF BEING is dedicated to removing all animal by-products and toxic ingredients from men's daily skincare and grooming routine.
High-performance formulations provide a unique blend of non-toxic ingredients made of Baobab, Coconut, Green Tea, Red Algae, Vegan Sodium Hyaluronate, and clean science ingredients MADE SMART™ for men.
ACT OF BEING HP+ products detoxify daily pollution while providing intense hydration, and an antioxidant shield to support age-defense.
"ACT OF BEING's philosophy is to help propel a man toward achieving his best self. Toward becoming a man who struggles, overcomes, and achieves his goals in his career, social, and family life."
-Paul Marino & Randy Cooperstone, Founders
Products Currently Available for Purchase at https://actofbeing.com/
HP+ Daily Eye Cream – Brighten + Recover
HP+ Daily Face Wash – Cleanse + Detox
HP+ Grooming Oil – Shave + Condition
HP+ Shave Cream – Protect + Hydrate
Products Launching Fall 2019 Include: HP+ Daily Moisturizer and HP+ Recovery Balm
About AoB
Founders, Paul and Randy, share a foundational belief that more important than where you are is where you project yourself to be. Together they have created ACT OF BEING for the modern, active, ambitious man which supports healthy skin, wellbeing and life balance.
ACT OF BEING is a socially responsible and eco-conscious company dedicated to quality and sustainability in luxury. All products adhere to the highest manufacturing standards, using only the purest ethically sourced ingredients, void of any mineral oil, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, synthetic fragrances. AOB combines active naturals and non-toxic clean synthetic ingredients to deliver innovative multifunctional products.
We are 100% Vegan, Cruelty-Free, Non-Toxic Clean Skincare.
All products are designed, tested and made in the USA.
