America's First Stanley Cup Winners Focus Of New Book Ahead Of NHL Expansion In Seattle

SEATTLE, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clyde Hill Publishing, an independent press, announced that its latest title, WHEN IT MATTERED MOST: The Forgotten Story of America's First Stanley Cup Champions, and the War to End All Wars, will be available for purchase April 2, and can be pre-ordered today.

The author, Kevin Ticen, will discuss the book and answer questions at four upcoming readings:

Seattle, Folio in the Pike Place Market, 4/2 – 7 pm

Redmond, Brick & Mortar, 4/5 – 7 pm

University of Washington, University Bookstore, 4/9 @ 6pm

Lake Forest, Third Place Books, 4/25 – 7 pm

WHEN IT MATTERED MOST is the inspiring story of the first American team to win the Stanley Cup—a feat largely lost to history. In the winter of 1917, as Europe spiraled rapidly out of control and pulled the U.S. into the greatest conflict the world had ever seen, a talented band of athletes in the Pacific Northwest fought to turn themselves into an elite team. That elite team would face the looming war, their own insecurities, and fierce opponents on both coasts of Canada to captivate a community and journey toward hockey immortality.

Author Kevin Ticen tells the story of the Seattle Metropolitans through the lens of his own experiences as an athlete and coach, rounding out portions of the story lost to history through an understanding of the people involved and the inner-workings of championship teams.

"Had they played today, statues of Hall of Famers Frank Foyston, Jack Walker, and Hap Holmes would stand guard outside the Seattle Center Arena and the story of the 1917 Stanley Cup would be told alongside the greatest American championship teams," said Ticen. "Unfortunately, their achievement played out for the masses exclusively in newspapers rather than today's social media and airwaves. As a result, America's first Stanley Cup champions were relegated to a mere footnote in history."

Ticen spent more than six years writing about Seattle sports as the Director of Marketing and Communications for the Seattle Sports Commission. A former catcher on the University of Washington baseball team, Ticen played professionally in the Anaheim Angels minor league system.

About Clyde Hill Publishing

Clyde Hill Publishing is an independent press focusing on books by, for and about founders, innovators, thinkers and tinkerers. Follow Clyde Hill Publishing on Twitter @ClydeHillPub.

