Americas Fleet Management Market Report 2019-2023: Installed Base of Fleet Management Systems to Reach 28 Million Units

This report provides you with unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary and real-life case studies on which to base your business decisions.

How will the market for fleet management systems for commercial vehicles in the Americas evolve in 2020 and beyond? Now in its ninth edition, this strategic research report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic telematics industry. This 320-page report covers in-depth both OEM and aftermarket players and includes all the latest market data. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

According to this report, the number of active fleet management systems deployed in commercial vehicle fleets in North America was 9.5 million in Q4-2018. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0 percent, this number is expected to reach 20.8 million by 2023.



In Latin America, the number of active fleet management systems is expected to increase from 3.4 million in Q4-2018, growing at a CAGR of 15.1 percent to reach 6.9 million in 2023. All of the top-25 fleet management solution providers in the Americas for the first time had at least 100,000 active units each in the region at the end of 2018. The top-25 vendors together had 8 million vehicles under management and the top-5 represented around 40 percent of the total installed base in the Americas.

The analyst still ranks Verizon Connect as the leader in the fleet telematics space in the Americas. Verizon's closest competitor is Geotab which has grown considerably in the past years, now having an installed base of well over 1 million active fleet management subscribers in the region, said Rickard Anderson, Principal Analyst.



Geotab is followed by Trimble and Omnitracs. Zonar Systems rounds off the top-5, just ahead of Michelin which has established a strong position in the Americas and beyond through multiple acquisitions. Teletrac Navman, Fleet Complete and KeepTruckin are also major players with estimated installed bases of at least a quarter of a million units in the region, continued Mr. Andersson.

He adds that the analyst anticipates a future scenario where the global fleet management market is dominated by a handful of providers with installed bases measured in the millions, driven by growth strategies based on M&A activity and high-pace organic growth. The milestone of one million connected units globally has already been surpassed by five solution providers, and three players have even reached the two million range, concluded Mr. Andersson.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market-leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in the Americas.

A comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 79 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2023.

This report answers the following questions:

Will the FM industry consolidate further in 2020 and beyond?

What is the geographical structure of commercial vehicle fleets in the Americas?

Which are the leading international and regional providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions in the Americas?

What offerings are available from commercial vehicle OEMs?

How is the shift towards standard hardware affecting the market for fleet management solutions?

How are the regulatory developments in the Americas affecting the fleet management industry?

What differences are there between the North and Latin American markets?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

1 Commercial vehicle fleets in the Americas

1.1 The North American commercial vehicle market

1.1.1 Registrations of commercial vehicles GVW 3-8

1.1.2 Manufacturer market shares

1.1.3 Ownership structure

1.1.4 Trailers

1.2 The Latin American commercial vehicle market

1.2.1 Registrations of commercial vehicles

1.2.2 Manufacturer market shares

2 Fleet management solutions

2.1 Fleet management infrastructure

2.1.1 Vehicle segment

2.1.2 GNSS segment

2.1.3 Network segment

2.1.4 Backoffice segment

2.2 Vehicle management

2.2.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

2.2.2 Security tracking

2.2.3 Tire pressure monitoring systems

2.2.4 Fuel card integration and reporting

2.3 Driver management

2.3.1 Driving data registration and analysis

2.3.2 Video-based driver monitoring

2.3.3 Eco-driving schemes

2.3.4 Insurance risk management

2.4 Operations management

2.4.1 Routing and navigation

2.4.2 Transport management

2.4.3 Mobile workforce management

2.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

2.5.1 CSA - Compliance, Safety, Accountability

2.5.2 Hours-of-Service and electronic logging devices

2.5.3 Fuel tax reporting

2.5.4 Distracted driving

2.5.5 Proposed anti-theft systems in Brazil

2.5.6 Other applications

2.6 Business models

3 Market forecasts and trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Installed base and unit shipments - North America and Latin America

3.1.2 Regional markets

3.1.3 Vendor market shares

3.1.4 Trailer telematics

3.1.5 Construction equipment telematics

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

3.2.2 Regulatory environment

3.2.3 Competitive environment

3.2.4 Technology environment

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Telematics industry players

3.3.2 Automotive industry players

3.3.3 Telecom industry players

3.3.4 IT industry players

3.4 Future industry trends

3.4.1 Fleet telematics remains a high-pace IoT market favoured by multiple trends

3.4.2 Vehicle OEMs and aftermarket providers partner for factory-installed telematics

3.4.3 Industry consolidation fosters the emergence of leading global telematics giants

3.4.4 Fuel card integration extends the capabilities of fleet telematics

3.4.5 Leading tire manufacturers heavily involved in the fleet telematics space

3.4.6 Hardwired, mobile and hybrid telematics systems to co-exist

3.4.7 The FMCSA now lists more than 500 self-certified ELDs from diverse players

3.4.8 Upselling of value-added services to drive uptake beyond the ELD basics

3.4.9 Video-based solutions continue to permeate the fleet market

3.4.10 Fleet insurance telematics is an opportunity to reduce fleet risks

3.4.11 The Internet of Transportation Things expands the addressable market

4 OEM products and strategies

4.1 Daimler Group

4.2 Ford

4.3 General Motors

4.4 Hino Trucks

4.5 Iveco

4.6 MAN Latin America

4.7 Navistar

4.8 PACCAR

4.9 Scania

4.10 Volvo Group

5 International aftermarket solution providers

5.1 Ctrack (Inseego)

5.2 Fleet Complete

5.3 Garmin and partners

5.4 Geotab

5.5 Gurtam

5.6 KORE Position Logic

5.7 MiX Telematics

5.8 Omnitracs

5.9 Teletrac Navman

5.10 Trimble

5.11 Verizon Connect

5.12 Webfleet Solutions (Bridgestone)

6 Regional aftermarket solution providers

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Agilis Systems

6.1.2 Azuga

6.1.3 BSM Technologies (Geotab)

6.1.4 CalAmp

6.1.5 Certified Tracking Solutions

6.1.6 Connexas Group (Isotrak)

6.1.7 Coretex

6.1.8 CyntrX

6.1.9 Donlen

6.1.10 EROAD

6.1.11 FieldLogix

6.1.12 Fleet Freedom

6.1.13 Fleetilla

6.1.14 Forward Thinking Systems

6.1.15 GPS Insight

6.1.16 GPS Trackit

6.1.17 GreenRoad

6.1.18 ISAAC Instruments

6.1.19 J. J. Keller

6.1.20 KeepTruckin

6.1.21 NexTraq (Michelin)

6.1.22 ORBCOMM

6.1.23 Pedigree Technologies

6.1.24 Positioning Universal

6.1.25 PowerFleet

6.1.26 Quartix

6.1.27 Rand McNally

6.1.28 Samsara

6.1.29 SkyBitz (AMETEK)

6.1.30 Spireon

6.1.31 Synovia Solutions (CalAmp)

6.1.32 Vecima Networks

6.1.33 Vehicle Tracking Solutions

6.1.34 WEX

6.1.35 Zonar Systems (Continental)

6.2 Latin America

6.2.1 Autotrac

6.2.2 CarrierWeb

6.2.3 Centro de Soluciones Inalmbricas (CSI)

6.2.4 Copiloto Satelital (Michelin)

6.2.5 Encontrack

6.2.6 FleTrack

6.2.7 Ful-Mar

6.2.8 Global Track

6.2.9 GPS Chile

6.2.10 GPS7000

6.2.11 Grupo UDA

6.2.12 Grupo Ultra (ULTRACK)

6.2.13 Hawk GPS

6.2.14 Ituran

6.2.15 Locatelia

6.2.16 Location World

6.2.17 Omnilink (Show Tecnologia)

6.2.18 OnixSat

6.2.19 Pointer Telocation (PowerFleet)

6.2.20 Psitron (Stoneridge)

6.2.21 Rastreo Satelital

6.2.22 Redd

6.2.23 Ruptela

6.2.24 Sascar (Michelin)

6.2.25 Satrack

6.2.26 SIGhRA

6.2.27 SHERLOG Technology

6.2.28 Soltrack

6.2.29 Start Fleet Solutions

6.2.30 Ubicamvil

6.2.31 WideTech

6.2.32 Wisetrack



