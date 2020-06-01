America's Franchise Matchmaker™ to Host Transition Expert Panel

DENVER, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the coronavirus pandemic forcing job furloughs and business closures, many are facing unexpected career transitions and financial devastation, that's why Careyann Golliver, America's Franchise Matchmaker™, decided to offer hope through a featured expert panel event on June 4, 2020, at 11:00 AM MST.

Golliver has partnered with six business and finance experts to support those who have lost their jobs and financial security. The panel, entitled "How to Secure Your Future in the Face of Financial Adversity," provides insight into alternate career options for those facing unexpected transitions due to COVID-19. Guests interested in attending must register for exclusive access online at https://franchise-logic.com/how-to-secure-your-future/.

"The pandemic has forced businesses to close or scale down operations tremendously," said Golliver. "Many people who weren't planning on changing jobs are facing unexpected career transitions. We want to help them explore options and success strategies to manage their mindset and the transition process, so they can take control of their financial futures."

Golliver, known as America's Franchise Matchmaker™, helps match candidates to franchise systems that fit their passions. As a member of the panel, she brings unique insight to the franchise process and focuses her efforts on how displaced employees can use a proven system to break free of Corporate America and take control of their financial situation.

She is joined by Sherri Seiber, COO of FranFund, Inc. Named one of the most influential "Women in Franchising" by Franchise Journal, Seiber has keen insight into the world of franchising. Her segment, "Funding Solutions for What's Next," will tackle the financial aspect of becoming an entrepreneur and starting a franchise. She'll highlight the primary types of funding available along with two specific solutions for funding a new business today.

Also speaking on finance is Kevin O'Connor, financial advisor from Edward Jones. O'Connor advises on custom financial solutions and is uniquely able to take difficult financial concepts and make them easier to understand. His segment, "Is This Time Different?" will discuss what makes this crisis different from past market upsets and what the future may look like as the country recovers from the pandemic.

Reggie Batts, internationally renowned Peak Performance Strategist, international bestselling author of Mindset for Success and host of the Mindset for Success podcast will discuss how people can overcome fear and anxiety and prepare for the unknown of the "new normal." He will be talking on mindset and how it can set the stage for success in the transition process.

Award winning, Michael Duggan, President of Peak Recruitment LLC, has the knowledge and insight to top performing interviews. Duggan will talk on how to "Elevate Your Interview Strategy, Elevate Your Career!" This segment will discuss interviewing skills and how an interview strategy will help those seeking new jobs stand out from the competition.

In addition, Carl Bradford, President of Bradford Consulting shares his nearly 40 years of experience in recruiting and hiring in "The Inside Scoop: How recruiters are taught to find, select, and interview top candidates." Mapping how to incorporate a long-term strategy approach versus a short-term tactical approach to your job search. Bradford highlights the importance of mastering an achievement-based resume with a LinkedIn profile to match.

Lastly, Nanci Regnier owner of Rebel Property Solutions LLC, a premier real estate investment firm discusses, "The Gamechanger: Build wealth without lifting a hammer." Regnier is a rehab and property investment specialist whose work has been featured in a top luxury home design magazine. Event attendees can glean insight to determine if real estate investing is a fit as Regnier shares opportunities real estate investing has to offer.

"While I'm passionate about franchising," says Golliver, "I realize it's not for everyone. So, I created this event to support attendees in exploring an array of possibilities to regain financial security during this time."

The online event, How to Secure Your Future in the Face of Adversity, is scheduled for Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 11:00 AM MST. Attendees must secure their access by registering online at https://franchise-logic.com/how-to-secure-your-future/.

Careyann Golliver is known as America's Franchise Matchmaker™ and the founder of Franchise Logic, which offers a proven system to help entrepreneurs find their perfect match franchise to launch a successful business and career. Her system focuses on three critical success factors: passion, process, and abundant possibilities. Using these three factors, Golliver matches potential franchise owners with opportunities to fit their passions, lifestyle, and goals. Her success earned her the name, "America's Franchise Matchmaker™." Learn more at https://franchise-logic.com.

