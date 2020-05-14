Americas Gold And Silver Announces Election Of Directors

News provided by

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

May 14, 2020, 17:23 ET

TORONTO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Gold and Silver Corporation ("the "Company") (TSX:USA; NYSE American: USAS) is pleased to announce  that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders yesterday in Toronto are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Alex Davidson

26,439,746

99.04%

257,321

0.96%

Darren Blasutti

26,509,620

99.30%

187,446

0.70%

Alan Edwards

26,461,484

99.12%

235,583

0.88%

Bradley R. Kipp

26,455,781

99.10%

241,286

0.90%

Gordon Pridham

26,439,574

99.04%

257,493

0.96%

Manuel Rivera

26,452,909

99.09%

244,158

0.91%

Lorie Waisberg

25,594,232

95.87%

1,102,835

4.13%

Mr. Stephen Alfers did not stand for re-election as a director.  The Company thanks Mr. Alfers for his service as a director this prior year as well as the important role he played in advancing the Relief Canyon project prior to joining the Company as a director.

About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a high-growth precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America.  The Company's newest asset, Relief Canyon in Nevada, USA, has poured first gold and is expected to ramp up to full production over the course of 2020.  The Company also owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico and manages the 60%-owned Galena Complex in Idaho, USA.  The Company also holds an option on the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico.  For further information, please see SEDAR or www.americas-gold.com.

For more information:


Stefan Axell

Darren Blasutti

VP, Corporate Development & Communications

President and CEO

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

416-874-1708

416‐848‐9503

SOURCE Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

Related Links

https://www.americas-gold.com

Also from this source

Americas Gold and Silver Announces C$25 Million Bought Deal...

Americas Gold And Silver Corporation Provides Operations Update...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Americas Gold And Silver Announces Election Of Directors

News provided by

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

May 14, 2020, 17:23 ET