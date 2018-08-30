America's Got Talent Finalists Captivate Crowds at Watercrest Senior Living Group's 2018 White Party

Live artists, local musicians, and special guest performers from America's Got Talent highlighted the unique event, hosted by Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich and Joan Williams. Nearly one hundred Watercrest associates and guests, from executive chefs and sales directors, to maintenance and wellness directors gathered at Costa d'Este for the two-day leadership appreciation retreat. Attendees eagerly anticipated the inaugural Watercrest White Party, a celebratory occasion for the talented associates of senior living communities developed, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Guests donned their whitest attire and were greeted on the patio by cocktails and an acoustical performance by talented local musician, Terry Dobson. Once inside the Costa d'Este Bubble Room, Dobson entertained alongside the exuberant crowd while a full course dinner was served.

The evening amplified with the introduction of Tom Cotter, the first comedian to ever reach the finals of NBC's America's Got Talent, and widely known for his appearances on Comedy Central, The Tonight Show, and Last Comic Standing. Cotter's fast-paced, quick-witted humor kept the crowd roaring with laughter and hanging on each perfectly-timed punchline.

Laughter turned to awe as Cotter introduced his friend and fellow America's Got Talent performer, Joe Castillo, the SandStory Artist. As a motivational speaker and world-renowned live artist, Castillo combines inspiring stories and compelling music with live images drawn in sand. The packed room was silently enraptured by Castillo's quick hands as the images evolved with his every move, evoking a full range of anticipation and emotion.

Throughout the evening's festivities, another special guest was attracting attention while quietly showcasing her talent, a customized act known as 'Paint Your Event.' With each stroke of her paintbrush, artist Heidi Schwartz created a fully detailed portrait of the Watercrest White Party, a unique memento of the remarkable evening.

"Our people are invaluable and we strive to express our appreciation through unique events like the Watercrest White Party," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We firmly believe in developing our talented leaders, celebrating their God-given gifts and creating a sense of camaraderie and family which unifies our organization."

Watercrest Senior Living Group is a certified Great Place to Work, founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our elders and develop servant leaders. Watercrest associates act as faithful stewards, modeling servant leadership while inspiring a sense of community through their company-wide effort known as "Common Unity" initiatives.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For additional information, visit www.watercrestslg.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Related Links

http://www.watercrestslg.com

