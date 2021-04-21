America's Guru of Green Living Annabelle Gurwitch Shares Tips on How to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 the TipsonTV

ATLANTA, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Earth Day on April 22, 2021, actress, writer and activist Annabelle Gurwitch has important information about environmentally friendly products that have just hit the market. As the former host of TV show focused on recycling, Annabelle hopes to inspire occasional recyclers to become "everyday" recyclers.

Annabell Gurwitch stops by Tips On TV Blog to share her Earth Day 2021 tips on small changes to make that make a big environmental impact!

HELP THE PLANET BE GREEN ON EARTH DAY

Begin with getting outside and planting native wildflowers! Air Wick® Scented Oils and Botanica by Air Wick® are partnering with World Wildlife Fund to reseed 1 billion square feet of native wildflower and grassland habitats in the Northern Great Plains over the next three years. Join in and help restore these critical components that nature needs to survive by planting just one square foot of native wildflowers in the backyard or community garden. Share pictures of wildflower gardens on social with the hashtag #PlantWildflowers and have fun! For more information, visit www.airwick.us

LIVE MORE ECO-FRIENDLY

More than a third of the world's major urban areas are under "high" or "extremely high" water stress and during this pandemic many people have acquired bad dishwashing habits. Pre-rinsing dirty dishes before loading the dishwasher is estimated to waste up to 20 gallons of water. Finish® has launched #SkipTheRinse, a bold initiative to raise awareness of household water waste. By committing to #SkipTheRinse people can save up to 20 gallons of water with every dishwashing cycle. Simply changing this one single behavior can save up to 150 billion gallons in a single year in the United States. For every #SkipTheRinse pledge taken through December 31st, 2022, Finish® will donate $1 to The Nature Conservancy. For more information, visit www.finishdishwashing.com/skip-the-rinse

UNIQUE TIPS FOR RECYCLING

Thanks to Rubbermaid® everyone can now recycle any brand of well-used food storage containers for free through the Rubbermaid® Food Storage Recycling Program in partnership with TerraCycle®. It takes three steps. First, register on the website TerraCycle.com, second, print a prepaid shipping label and last, send in all of those old containers. It is that simple. Use containers for as long as possible and then when it is time to upgrade to a new supply, check out Rubbermaid®'s Easy-Find-Lids Press & Lock at Walmart.com. The lids and bases snap together so no more getting lost and needing to search.

For more information visit http://www.tipsontv.com/americas-guru-of-green-living-annabelle-gurwitch-shares-to-celebrate-earth-day

contact: [email protected]

Related Images

actress-author-environmentalist.png

Actress, Author, Environmentalist Annabelle Gurwitch

Annabell Gurwitch stops by Tips On TV Blog to share her Earth Day 2021 tips on small changes to make that make a big environmental impact!

SOURCE TipsOnTV