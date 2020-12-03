America's Love of Avocados Drives Economic Growth on Both Sides of the Border

The economic analysis 2 concludes significant contributions from U.S. imports of Mexican Hass avocados to the U.S. economy as avocado imports move through the food supply chain and stimulate various market activities. The contributions include:

$6.5 billion in output or spending

in output or spending $4.0 billion to the U.S. GDP (value-added)

to the U.S. GDP (value-added) 33,051 jobs for American workers

$2.2 billion in labor income

in labor income $1.1 billion in taxes

Comparing the results of this report to those in previous years reveals the growing importance of Mexican avocado imports to the U.S. economy. The contribution of avocado imports to total U.S. output increased 273% from $1.7 billion in 2012 to $6.5 billion in FY 2019/20. At the same time, the contribution of those imports to U.S. GDP (value added) has increased by nearly 230% from $1.2 billion to $3.99 billion. The contributions to U.S. labor income, U.S. tax revenues, and employment have also registered dramatic increases (219%, 558%, and 194%, respectively).

The report also showed that, as a result of the growing demand for avocados, domestic U.S. growers have also benefited from higher price points and a larger market for their products. Avocado farming continues to be a viable and sustainable business venture in Mexico as well: the Mexican avocado industry creates approximately 78,000 direct and permanent jobs and 310,000 indirect and seasonal jobs, providing a productive living in a region that was once one of the largest sources of migrant workers in the U.S.

"The numbers of the report show the expansive growth in economic benefits that avocado imports from Mexico have provided to the U.S.," said Alvaro Luque, CEO of Avocados From Mexico. "Through our win-win partnership between the U.S. and Mexico, Avocados From Mexico has become an economic engine that supplies the growing demand for avocados in the U.S. and benefits the wholesale, retail and foodservice industries at both state and national levels. Despite the challenges rocking the foodservice industry this year, the avocado category has continued to grow in volume and economic value."

The record-breaking volume year for avocado imports is driven by the skyrocketing demand for avocados: avocado consumption has grown over 600% between 1989/90 2019/20, an impressive 10% average annual growth rate over that period3. The unique microclimate, volcanic soil and timely rainfall of Michoacán, Mexico allows avocados to be grown year-round, which is why its orchards supply nearly 82% of the avocado imports into the U.S.

Avocados From Mexico represents a unique collaboration between the two countries: AFM is a non-profit marketing organization that brings together the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA) and the Mexican Avocado Producers and Packers (APEAM) to promote the consumption of Mexican avocados in the U.S. This has helped fuel the United States' love for the healthy avocado fruit and builds a bond that benefits both countries economically – not to mention the health attributes avocados provide to consumers.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Exporter Producers and Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

2 This analysis utilizes the Impact Analysis and Planning Model (IMPLAN) to measure the jobs, revenues, wages and taxes generated by the imports along the value chain on the national and state economies. IMPLAN is an input-output model of the entire U.S. economy that captures the relationships between industries and estimates the economic effects (direct, indirect and induced). The IMPLAN model reports on four specifics types of economic effects: employment contribution, labor income, value-added, and output or gross sales contribution.

