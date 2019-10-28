Americas Market Intelligence Publishes 2020 Forecast for Latin America

MIAMI, Oct 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) has published its 2020 Forecast for Latin America , covering not only the region but also offering 2020 outlooks for Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Argentina and Chile, among others. The 2020 Forecast also provides trend projections for key industry sectors in Latin America, such as consumer services, payments, healthcare and logistics.

The 2020 Forecast for Latin America is available as a free download on AMI's website .

"With new presidential administrations in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico beginning their initiatives, protests in Chile and Ecuador, electoral tension in Argentina and Bolivia and overall macroeconomic challenges, the need for a reliable forecast seems greater than ever before," observes John Price, Managing Director of AMI. "For many companies conducting strategic planning in Latin America , it can be difficult to parse the turmoil and map out the way forward. As such, we wanted to offer our perspective based on over two decades of studying the market and guiding companies on their strategic decisions," explains Price.

Among the key issues covered by AMI's 2020 Latin America Forecast are:

Why there is so much voter angst today in Latin America and what is driving economic stagnation?

and what is driving economic stagnation? How low productivity and an aging population jeopardize LatAm's short-term economic outlook

The effects of the U.S.- China trade war and the strong U.S. dollar on Latin America

trade war and the strong U.S. dollar on The dichotomy of Mexico's strong export economy versus internal challenges driven to a large extent by AMLO's policies

strong export economy versus internal challenges driven to a large extent by AMLO's policies Why Brazil , despite President Bolsonaro being such a polarizing figure, is actually poised for a strong showing in 2020

, despite President Bolsonaro being such a polarizing figure, is actually poised for a strong showing in 2020 The outlook for Argentina in 2020 given the political choices ahead and the recent economic blows it has suffered

in 2020 given the political choices ahead and the recent economic blows it has suffered Why Peru's political turmoil may not affect its economic performance in 2020

AMI initially shared the 2020 Latin America Forecast in a webinar broadcast on October 24 to more than 1,000 attendees but seeks to make it more broadly available via its website. "While the region's inherent volatility can make it difficult to forecast with confidence, we hope to apply our 25+ years' worth of insights to help companies better optimize their 2020 results," says Price.

