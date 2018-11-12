America's Navy Launches Drowning Prevention Public Service Campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the United States, there are nearly 10 accidental drownings every day, and most victims are children under the age of 17. To raise awareness for this issue, America's Navy has developed new TV and radio public service announcements (PSAs), and a landing page on its website, to promote the importance of learning basic swim and water safety skills. To view and listen to the new marketing materials, please visit www.navy.com/watersafety.

The new campaign is designed to leverage the Navy's aquatic history and expertise to drive awareness of the fact that nearly 61 percent of children under the age of 17 cannot demonstrate all five of the basic water competency skills, including the ability to:

Step or jump into the water over their head.

Return to the surface and float or tread water for one minute.

Turn around in a full circle and find an exit.

Swim 25 yards to an exit.

Exit from the water. If in a pool, exit without using the ladder.

The Navy is collaborating with the American Red Cross and the USA Swimming Foundation to share this information and other relevant statistics related to drowning prevention.

"Water proficiency is a central tenant of Navy training," says Captain Matt Boren, National Director of Navy Marketing and Advertising at Navy Recruiting Command. "All sailors learn to swim in boot camp, where instructors guide both seasoned swimmers and novices through water skills training that builds confidence and competence. It just makes sense for the Navy to lend its voice to raise awareness for this important issue and help decrease the number of drownings among our nation's young people."

