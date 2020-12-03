America's Newest Startup: Connecting Families During a COVID Christmas

PHOENIX, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With communities still hunkering down inside their homes amid the impacts of COVID-19, Phoenix-based startup maven, Steven Gurley, teamed up with two of his long time friends, Super Bowl Champion Evan Mathis and tech-developer George Wauchope, to create giftgoat.com, an online platform that allows users to send handwritten letters and gifts to the people that matter most, wherever they may be.

In a time when family and friends are remaining apart for health and safety concerns, giftgoat is helping to ensure that everyone remains connected this holiday season and beyond.

Utilizing the power of AI, the giftgoat platform is revolutionizing the gift-giving process with automation. Never again will birthdays, anniversaries, or any special occasion slip by, leaving loved ones feeling forgotten. Instead, simply by creating a free account and entering the significant dates for the year ahead, giftgoat can send your family and friends letters and presents on its own, whether you remember the occasion or not.

Upcoming advancements to the giftgoat platform will not only provide for a wider variety of gifting possibilities but will also incorporate image recognition of a user's personal handwriting, allowing the platform's robots to recreate an individual's unique handwriting style.

"It's easy to see what is junk mail and what is not when going through the mail. When there's a handwritten envelope in your mailbox from giftgoat, you're going to open it and read it. It's a great way for friends and family to stay in touch and a great way for businesses to stay connected with their customers," says Evan Mathis, 2016 Super Bowl Champion & Co-Founder of giftgoat.

In a recent interview with ABC 4 "Good Things Utah", host Nicea DeGering touched on the importance of giftgoat's platform, saying, "You so often think what can I send so-and-so, I haven't seen them in a long time. And then a week goes by, then two weeks, and while reaching out to loved ones is so important, you just never quite know how and it typically ends up never happening."

2020 has dealt us all a pretty terrible hand, and maintaining healthy relationships with those around us hasn't been easy. This holiday, let giftgoat help mitigate the stresses of quarantine, social upheaval, and WFH by making it easier than ever to stay in touch with your friends and family all across the country.

