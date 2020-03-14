'America's Pastor' to Address Nation Amid Coronavirus Fears

Warren has been in direct contact with Dr. Robert Redfield, national director for the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a longtime friend who has been integral in helping Saddleback Church implement the "C" of its P.E.A.C.E. Plan, which works to P romote reconciliation, E quip servant leaders, A ssist the poor, C are for the sick, and E ducate the next generation worldwide.

During the address, Warren will review simple measures individuals can take to protect themselves and others from getting the COVID-19 virus, provide tools to guard from feeling overwhelmed by worry and stress, and explain three immediate ways one can serve their community during this crisis.

"Every crisis in our world is an open door to show God's love," said Warren. "While the current environment around the nation is one of fear, God is in control. Now, more than ever is an opportunity for the Church to outshine the darkness and serve people in pain."

Warren's message will be available at https://saddleback.com/Saddleback.com beginning Saturday, March 14 at 4 p.m. PDT / 7 p.m. EDT and will be available on demand immediately following. For more information, visit Saddleback.com.

Saddleback Church was founded in 1980 by Rick Warren and his wife Kay. What began with just six people in the living room of a small apartment today has grown to 40,000 members attending 20 different campuses on four different continents around the world. The church also operates more than 500 care and support ministries and groups ranging from grief care to mental health. In 2019, Saddleback celebrated its 50,000th baptism and the sacrificial giving of more than $1 billion to Christian ministry. The church has also sent over 26,000 members on P.E.A.C.E. trips to all 197 countries in the world to P romote reconciliation, E quip servant leaders, A ssist the poor, C are for the sick, and E ducate the next generation. For information visit Saddleback.com.

