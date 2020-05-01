Americas Polyurethane (PU) Chemicals & Products Market Report 2020: Adhesives & Sealants
DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in the Americas - 2020 Volume 5 Adhesives & Sealants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market report provides in-depth coverage of the Adhesives & Sealants market within the Americas.
Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:
- North America (Canada, Mexico, USA)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Rest of South America, Venezuela)
The report provides production data for the following:
- Automotive
- Construction
- Flexible Packaging
- Footwear
- General Assembly
- Others
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction Adhesives & Sealants
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Indicative Formulations
1.3 Abbreviations
2. Adhesives and Sealants Product Description
2.1 Adhesives
2.2 Sealants
3. Key Market Players
3.1 Major Producers of Adhesives & Sealants - Americas
4. Total Americas Adhesives & Sealants
4.1 Adhesives & Sealants Trends - Americas
4.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants
4.3 PU Production by Type and Country - North America
4.4 PU Production by Type & Country - South America
4.5 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption
4.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
5.1 North America Adhesives & Sealants
5.1.1 Adhesives & Sealants Trends - North America
5.1.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants
5.1.3 PU Production by Type and Country
5.1.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country
5.1.5 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption
5.1.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
5.2 Canada
5.2.1 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants
5.2.2 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption
5.2.3 Forecast Adh. & Sealants Raw Material Consumption
5.3 Mexico
5.3.1 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants
5.3.2 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption
5.3.3 Forecast Adh. & Sealants Raw Material Consumption
5.4 USA
5.4.1 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants
5.4.2 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption
5.4.3 Forecast Adh. & Sealants Raw Material Consumption
6.1 South America Adhesives & Sealants
6.1.1 Adhesives & Sealants Trends - South America
6.1.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants
6.1.3 PU Production by Type and Country
6.1.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country
6.1.5 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption
6.1.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
6.2 Argentina
6.2.1 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants
6.2.2 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption
6.2.3 Forecast Adh. & Sealants Raw Material Consumption
6.3 Brazil
6.3.1 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants
6.3.2 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption
6.3.3 Forecast Adh. & Sealants Raw Material Consumption
6.4 Chile
6.4.1 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants
6.4.2 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption
6.4.3 Forecast Adh. & Sealants Raw Material Consumption
