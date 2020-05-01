Americas Polyurethane (PU) Chemicals & Products Market Report 2020: Adhesives & Sealants

DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in the Americas - 2020 Volume 5 Adhesives & Sealants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market report provides in-depth coverage of the Adhesives & Sealants market within the Americas.

Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:

North America ( Canada , Mexico , USA )

( , , ) South America ( Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Colombia , Peru , Rest of South America , Venezuela )

The report provides production data for the following:

Automotive

Construction

Flexible Packaging

Footwear

General Assembly

Others

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction Adhesives & Sealants

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Indicative Formulations

1.3 Abbreviations

2. Adhesives and Sealants Product Description

2.1 Adhesives

2.2 Sealants

3. Key Market Players

3.1 Major Producers of Adhesives & Sealants - Americas

4. Total Americas Adhesives & Sealants

4.1 Adhesives & Sealants Trends - Americas

4.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants

4.3 PU Production by Type and Country - North America

4.4 PU Production by Type & Country - South America

4.5 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

4.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

5.1 North America Adhesives & Sealants

5.1.1 Adhesives & Sealants Trends - North America

5.1.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants

5.1.3 PU Production by Type and Country

5.1.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

5.1.5 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

5.1.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

5.2 Canada

5.2.1 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants

5.2.2 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

5.2.3 Forecast Adh. & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

5.3 Mexico

5.3.1 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants

5.3.2 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

5.3.3 Forecast Adh. & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

5.4 USA

5.4.1 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants

5.4.2 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

5.4.3 Forecast Adh. & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

6.1 South America Adhesives & Sealants

6.1.1 Adhesives & Sealants Trends - South America

6.1.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants

6.1.3 PU Production by Type and Country

6.1.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

6.1.5 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

6.1.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

6.2 Argentina

6.2.1 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants

6.2.2 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

6.2.3 Forecast Adh. & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

6.3 Brazil

6.3.1 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants

6.3.2 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

6.3.3 Forecast Adh. & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

6.4 Chile

6.4.1 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants

6.4.2 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

6.4.3 Forecast Adh. & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

