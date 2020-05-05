Americas PU Coatings Industry, 2020: Trends, Major Producers, Production by Type & Country, Consumption

DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in the Americas - 2020 Volume 4 Coatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market report provides in-depth coverage of the Coatings market within the Americas.

The report provides production data for the following:

Architectural Coatings (interior/exterior)

Auto

OEM

Auto Refinish

Commercial Vehicles

Industrial Coatings

Maintenance Coatings

Marine Coatings

Plastic (non-automotive)

Coatings

Roof

Tank & Deck Coatings

Textile &

Leather Coatings

Wood & Furniture Coatings

Others

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction Coatings

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Indicative Formulations

1.3 Abbreviations

1.4 End-use Market Definitions



2. Coatings Product Description

2.1 Product Description



3. Key Market Players

3.1 Major Producers of PU Coatings - NA

3.2 Major Producers of PU Coatings - SA



4. Total Americas Coatings

4.1 Coatings Trends - Americas

4.2 Growth in Production of Coatings

4.3 PU Production by Type and Country - North America

4.4 PU Production by Type & Country - South America

4.5 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

4.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption



5.1 North America Coatings

5.1.1 Coatings Trends - North America

5.1.2 Growth in Production of Coatings

5.1.3 PU Production by Type and Country

5.1.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

5.1.5 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

5.1.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption



5.2 Canada

5.2.1 Growth in Production of Coatings

5.2.2 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

5.2.3 Forecast Coatings Raw Material Consumption



5.3 Mexico

5.3.1 Growth in Production of Coatings

5.3.2 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

5.3.3 Forecast Coatings Raw Material Consumption



5.4 USA

5.4.1 Growth in Production of Coatings

5.4.2 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

5.4.3 Forecast Coatings Raw Material Consumption



6.1 South America Coatings

6.1.1 Coatings Trends - South America

6.1.2 Growth in Production of Coatings

6.1.3 PU Production by Type and Country

6.1.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

6.1.5 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

6.1.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption



6.2 Argentina

6.2.1 Growth in Production of Coatings

6.2.2 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

6.2.3 Forecast Coatings Raw Material Consumption

6.3 Brazil

6.3.1 Growth in Production of Coatings

6.3.2 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

6.3.3 Forecast Coatings Raw Material Consumption



6.4 Chile

6.4.1 Growth in Production of Coatings

6.4.2 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

6.4.3 Forecast Coatings Raw Material Consumption



6.5 Colombia

6.5.1 Growth in Production of Coatings

6.5.2 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

6.5.3 Forecast Coatings Raw Material Consumption



6.6 Venezuela

6.6.1 Growth in Production of Coatings

6.6.2 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

6.6.3 Forecast Coatings Raw Material Consumption

