America's SBDC Announces Nationwide 'Inclusivity Challenge'

"SBDCs have always focused on ensuring they reach out to underserved communities. The Inclusivity Challenge will recognize SBDCs as the "hub" for small business assistance and build off our 41-year history and national infrastructure," said Charles "Tee" Rowe, America's SBDC President & CEO.

To participate in The Inclusivity Challenge, SBDCs will take a critical look at the communities they serve to identify those that face barriers and limitations, and where expanded/enhanced SBDC services can make an impact. The SBDC will then make an explicit commitment to expanding outreach and services that bolsters impact in the community(s) it identifies as underserved. The Inclusivity Challenge helps assure entrepreneurs in the target underserved markets are aware of the SBDC and feel welcomed and comfortable in engaging with the SBDC.

To learn more about the Inclusivity Challenge, the SBDCs currently engaged in this initiative and how their elevating their efforts to support their communities visit www.AmericasSBDC.org/inclusivity.

About America's SBDC

America's Small Business Development Center (SBDC) network is a partnership uniting private enterprise, government, higher education, and local nonprofit economic development organizations. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run, and grow their own businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org.

