America's Schools Are Scrambling. There's Another Way.

"Years of research have shown that young children learn best through direct experiences with the world around them," says Dr. Jean Lomino, co-founder and director of Wauhatchie School. And while homeschooling utilizes this dramatic benefit, many working parents fear they can't meet the demands of at-home learning.

"One hour a day with a concentrated, personalized plan is all it takes for kids under 8," says Other Goose founder Erin Loechner. "Our curriculum propels your child in areas they aren't receiving in a traditional classroom and certainly not in a virtual learning environment."

Other Goose is a full service, complete education for 2-7 year olds. Each 20-minute daily lesson is developed to meet and exceed key pillars of early childhood development - math, literature, discovery, and more - while engaging a child's mind in foundational areas such as social skills, EQ, critical thinking, and work ethic.

"Our all-in-one homeschooling plan is approachable and attainable for unlikely homeschoolers," Loechner says. "We guide our parents every step of the way."

Former public school teacher Michelle White, M. Ed., appreciates the educational excellence and family connection Other Goose offers. "With the difficulties of remote learning, Other Goose is a beautiful option for parents seeking a well-rounded academic experience for their kids at home," White says. "This much is clear: what your kids really need during the uncertainty of this time is you."

For caretakers still on the fence whether or not they are capable of homeschooling, Other Goose is offering three free weeks of its homeschool curriculum to families nationwide.

Other Goose was founded by Erin Loechner, best selling author and the daughter of two public school teachers, seeking a different way to educate her kids. Other Goose provides daily lessons that connect logic, language, math and everything in between in short 20-minute prep-free lessons. Since its launch in 2018, Other Goose has served over 25,000 families with children aged 2-7 years old.

For more information please visit: www.othergoose.com/welcome/

