Americas Self-Checkout Systems Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast Report 2014-2019 & 2024

Americas self-checkout systems market is estimated to reach $7.1 billion by 2024, posting a CAGR of 10.9% during forecast period (2019-2024).

To lead the competition, key players in the Americas self-checkout systems market are working on growth strategies, such as partnerships, and product and service innovations by adopting several technologies, including analytics, RFID, and robotics. For instance, in May 2018, NCR Corporation launched Horizon, a web-based analytics system, to help retailers study the data generated from self-checkout lanes and offer advocacy on how they can better the operations of the store and offer an improved checking process experience to shoppers.

The major factors driving the growth of the market are the labor shortage issue, increasing internet penetration, and rising digital transaction rate in the Americas. In addition to this, the surging number of smartphone users is backing the growth in the region.

On the basis of mounting type, the Americas self-checkout systems market is categorized into wall-mounted and countertop, and standalone. Of these, in 2018, the standalone category held the larger revenue share in the market. It requires a large area for its deployment, due to which these are rapidly being employed in hypermarkets and supermarkets.

Based on vertical, the Americas self-checkout systems market is divided into retail, entertainment, healthcare, hospitality, and travel. Among these, in 2018, the retail division held the largest share in the market and the trend is predicted to continue during the 2019-2024 period. This can be mainly ascribed to the rising demand for self-checkout systems from supermarkets, hypermarkets, and departmental stores in the region, as these systems help consumers pay for the products themselves, and thus quicken the whole buying process.

During the forecast period, the self-checkout systems market in Mexico is anticipated to record the fastest growth in the region. This is due to the rising usage of self-checkout systems by big retailers, such as S.A.B. de C.V. and Walmart de Mxico. In August 2018, the retail sales in Mexico grew by 3.5% year-over-year. Due to the surging retail stores in the country, the demand for self-checkout systems to decrease the billing time and enhance the shopping experience is predicted to escalate, resulting in the Americas self-checkout systems market growth in 2019-2024.

In addition, self-service kiosks are rapidly being installed at airports and metro stations in the country. For instance, in 2018, three airports in Mexico started using digital biometric check-in kiosks. The kiosks help passengers check-in easily without wasting much of their time. Therefore, with the rising usage of self-service kiosks at metro stations and airports in Mexico, the self-checkout systems market in the travel sector is predicted to prosper in the forecast period.

