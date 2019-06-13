America's Small Business Expert® to Keynote the Chicago Small Business Expo

CHICAGO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerteam International is the Titanium sponsor of this year's Small Business Expos held in 17 cities across the United States with over 80,000 attendees. On Thursday, June 20th from 10:00am – 6:00 pm, the tour will come to Chicago at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum at the University of Illinois Chicago. Powerteam's CEO, Bill Walsh, also known as America's Small Business Expert® will be delivering the keynote on at 4:30 pm on the mainstage.

Bill will share with the audience the 7 keys steps to launch & grow a successful business in any industry as well as inspire fellow entrepreneurs and small business owners to become an even more effective Public Speaker and write their book and monetize their story.

For FREE event tickets visit www.inspiration2020.com today!

Bill believes, "The Small Business Expo is the perfect event for entrepreneurs to network, learn and discover the key drivers to build a successful company in today's marketplace!"

About Bill Walsh

Bill Walsh a venture capitalist and is the CEO/Founder of the Success Education/Business Coaching firm Powerteam International. Bill hosts and speaks at events all over the world. His passion is to empower entrepreneurs and business owners to create massive success.

He is the best-selling author of the book The Obvious, is an amazing speaker, radio personality and movie celebrity. He has a very successful background in finance and marketing. He has spent over two decades working with start-ups to major global brands to help them increase sales, productivity and overall success. He is an innovator with a remarkable ability to determine and build success plans to help business owners seize immediate market opportunities.

For more information visit, www.ipowerteam.com

