America's Top 10 Dessert Cities: New Study From Infogroup

Ocean City, NJ, is #1, Barnstable, MA, is 2nd; Texas appears three times

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans who like sweets and desserts such as candy, pastries, cakes, ice cream, and doughnuts should really consider a trip to Ocean City, NJ. To celebrate National Dessert Day today, Infogroup , a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions, dipped into its database of human-verified business records to map the top 10 cities for dessert shops, and Ocean City NJ topped the list.

"Six of the top 10 areas are seaside destinations, where you expect to find a lot of dessert shops," said Infogroup Chief Data Officer Rohit Chowdhury. "And as a Dallas-based company, we were pleasantly surprised to see Texas represented by three key metro-areas in the top 10."

The top 10 U.S. cities for dessert shops are:

Ocean City, NJ Barnstable, MA Norwich - New London, CT Longview, TX Salisbury, MD -DE Portland - South Portland, ME Providence - Warwick, RI -MA Tyler, TX Bridgeport - Stamford - Norwalk, CT Texarkana, TX -AR

The above data is based on the core-based statistical areas (counties, urban and/or metro areas) with the greatest concentration of dessert businesses spanning candy, bakeries, and doughnuts per 10,000 residents.

Infogroup also leveraged Data Axle, its real-time data platform, to examine dessert businesses across the U.S. The results were compiled as an interactive data visualization which allows visitors to explore the stats on dessert businesses for each state here .

