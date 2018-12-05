America's Top Anti-Aging Doctor Reveals New Breakthrough Therapy That Will Change The Future Of Medicine
Introducing "HyperStemTM"
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, the Sears Institute for Anti-Aging Medicine is revealing one of its most important therapies to date. HyperStem is a newly patented technology that combines two of the biggest breakthroughs in regenerative medicine — stem cell and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. The Sears Institute is the only clinic in the entire world offering this innovative technology that fights disease and aging at the cellular level. Dr. Sears has pioneered an exclusive approach that grows brand-new blood vessels and floods 800% more stem cells to where you need them the most. HyperStem is producing life-changing results for his patients. It can regenerate damaged tissue anywhere in your body from your brain to your heart to your joints. This breakthrough therapy is effectively targeting diseases like diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer's and more naturally without drugs. The event is by invitation only but media is welcome to attend.
Date: Tuesday, December 4th, 2018 Time: Noon
Location: Sears Institute for Anti-Aging Medicine
11905 Southern Blvd.,
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
The Sears Institute for Anti-Aging Medicine is a regenerative medicine practice that specializes in integrative and anti-aging therapies in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. Dr. Al Sears' cutting-edge treatments and reputation for solving some of the most difficult-to-diagnose health cases have attracted more than 20,000 patients from around the world. For more information on the Sears Institute, please call (561) 784-7852 or visit www.searsinstitute.com
SOURCE Sears Institute for Anti-Aging Medicine
