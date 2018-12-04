America's Top Anti-Aging Doctor To Welcome Super Bowl Champion

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, February 20, 2019 the Sears Institute for Anti-Aging is welcoming football legend Joe Namath to let the public in on his anti-aging secrets. Known for overcoming long odds on the football field to become a world champion, Namath will reveal the keys to his success, staying youthful and his experiences with a hyperbaric chamber similar to the one offered at the Sears Institute.

Dr. Al Sears, founder of the Sears Institute and world renowned anti-aging doctor will also be discussing his revolutionary treatment Hyperstem with Namath. Hyperstem is a newly patented cellular therapy technology that combines stem cells and oxygen therapy. The Sears Institute is one of the only clinics in the entire world offering this innovative technology that fights disease at the cellular level. By combining stem cells with the unique therapy for growing brand-new blood vessels, Dr. Sears has pioneered a new approach that floods 800 percent more stem cells into where you need them most. The clinic has seen the life-changing results in their patients. Diabetes is just one of the many diseases being treated with this breakthrough technology. The event is by invitation only but media is welcome to attend.

Date: Wednesday, February 20th, 2019

Time: 6:30pm-9:00pm

Location: Sears Institute for Anti-Aging Medicine

11905 Southern Blvd.,

Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

The Sears Institute for Anti-Aging Medicine, is an integrative medicine and anti-aging practice in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. Dr. Al Sears' cutting-edge therapies and reputation for solving some of the most difficult-to-diagnose health cases have attracted over 20,000 patients from around the world. For more information on The Sears Institute, please call (561) 784-7852 or visit www.searsinstitute.com Joe Namath has never used nor does he have any firsthand knowledge of stem cell technology. Joe is a believer in the benefits of hyperbaric oxygen therapy HBOT for treatment of traumatic brain injury and has realized documented benefits from HBOT. Joe is also a dedicated practitioner of regular daily exercise and follows careful and well informed dietary habits.

SOURCE Sears Institute for Anti-Aging Medicine