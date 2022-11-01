America's Top Catholic Speakers Discuss the "Identity of the Catholic Man" at the Heroic Men International Virtual Summit, Dec. 10

Free online event expects to draw record crowd this holiday season.

WACO, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Who is today's modern Catholic man?

That's the subject for three of America's top Catholic speakers expecting to draw a record crowd to one of the most anticipated events this holiday season: The Heroic Men Summit "Identity of the Catholic Man" presented by the Catholic Men's Leadership Alliance (CMLA) on Dec. 10.

Jesus said, "I have come to set the earth on fire, and how I wish it were already blazing!" (Luke 12:49) "This summit has an incredible lineup of speakers who are sure to ignite men in their faith at an absolutely crucial time in history when faithful men are needed to be leaders in their homes and communities," said Dan Donaldson, the newly-appointed vice president of the Catholic Men's Leadership Alliance (CMLA), who is organizing the event.

Keynote speakers for the free online event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central Time will include:

Fr. John Riccardo – Missionary and Executive Director of Acts XXIX ( https://www.actsxxix.org ), Fr. Ricardo is the author of several books and a hailed speaker for sharing the gospel in a way that equips people to renew and transform the Church in today's modern times.

John Edwards – Founder and Executive Director of Pew Ministries and host of the "Just A Guy in the Pew" Podcast ( https://justaguyinthepew.com ), Edwards speaks around the country and focuses on helping men start life-changing small groups. His own life story of conquering drugs, alcohol, jail and self-loathing en route to discovering a higher calling as a father, husband, and Catholic man serves as an inspiration to others.

Dominic de Souza – Founder of SmartCatholics ( https://smartcatholics.com ), de Souza is a voice for Catholics in the modern world who has created a robust online Catholic community that can thrive in the "space age." A popular speaker, podcast host and renewed Catholic, he invites a community of kindness that encourages questions, embraces doubters and supports a renewal of faith.

The December 10th event is free to all men, and it's already filling up. Men can register to attend at www.CatholicMenLeaders.org .

Attendees are encouraged to watch live, invite a friend, host a men's group, or participate alongside a growing list of men's groups at Catholic parishes from coast to coast. When men register for the event, easy-to-use discussion guides will be provided to encourage group discussions during and after the event. The full event also will be available for later viewing online for those who aren't available to participate live.

Donaldson, who was recruited to CMLA to grow the reach of the organization and its powerful content and ministry to men, brings an impressive record of Catholic service from previous roles at the Augustine Institute and Real Life Catholic, where outreach and impact soared for both. He expects the December Heroic Men Summit to be a springboard for expanding the mission and reach of CMLA to historic heights in 2023.

"We live in a broken and imperfect world," he said, "and I'm grateful to be part of an incredible movement of men who are doing something about it. Our focus at the Catholic Men's Leadership Alliance is clear: Strengthen the man, strengthen the family. Strengthen the family, strengthen the Church. Strengthen the Church, transform the culture. The time is now, and with God's help we can truly do this. All things are possible with Him! Our Heroic Men Summit on December 10th will truly be a spark that will ignite a movement of men who are pursuing virtue and holiness together."

About the Catholic Men's Leadership Alliance:

CMLA was founded in 2018 by its president Robert Tunmire along with a group of strong Catholic leaders. CMLA ignites, empowers, and equips ministry to men throughout the world in three key ways: inspiring in-person and online events; powerful coaching provided at no cost by a corps of men with many years of ministry experience; and engaging resources like the FREE streaming platform HeroicMen.com . Together, these resources make ministry to men simple and transformational. For more information, visit www.CatholicMenLeaders.org .

To learn more about the rapidly growing movement of the Catholic Men's Leadership Alliance contact Dan Donaldson at [email protected] .

