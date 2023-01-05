Americas Vehicle Leasing and Rental Industry Telematics Analysis Report 2022-2026: Competitive Intensity to Ensure Transformational Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of Telematics in the Vehicle Leasing and Rental Industry, Americas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service discusses the role and impact of telematics connectivity and the future scenario for fleet companies in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

The study aims to understand and correlate the ecosystem of telematics, services offered to leasing and rental fleets, and the features which benefit the industry. The companies identified in this study include stakeholders from key fleet leasing and rental companies, OEMs, and telematics companies which complement each other within the business and enjoy mutual benefits in the region.

Economies across the world are bouncing back in full force after the pandemic-induced lull. Despite a slump in the recent past, automotive sales are slowly recovering in the Americas, and fleet leasing and rental markets are on the path of recovery. Telematics adoption is on the rise as connected cars are gaining traction in the region, primarily the United States, Canada, and Brazil.

Leading automotive OEMs are rolling out factory-fit telematics devices in their vehicles, and automobile manufacturers are partnering with telematics service providers to offer telematics and fleet management as a standard service. Features, such as vehicle theft recovery, driver-based solutions, vehicle diagnostics, and usage-based insurance, are more popular.

Over the years, vehicle leasing and rental companies have enjoyed tremendous benefits from implementing telematics technology and improving overall control over their fleets in terms of cost and effort. Using telematics, fleet companies can capture relevant data points, improve driver behavior, enhance safety and security, identify abusive drivers, improve vehicle lifespan and claims ratio, and protect residual vehicle value.

This study further sheds light on the market parc data in the leasing, rental, and corporate outright purchase fleets. It provides a view of the installed base and penetration analysis of telematics in each segment of the leasing, rental, and company car parc, technology, and associated industry trends, market overview, and future outlook.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Top 3 Telematics Strategic Imperatives and Their Impact on the Leasing and Rental Industry in the Americas

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Scope

3. Segmentation and Overview

Scope Overview

Definitions

Fleet Telematics Solution Types

Segmentation

4. Growth Environment

Primary Findings

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Telematics Installed Base Forecast

Installed Base Split by Country

Telematics Installed Base by Country

Fleet Telematics Benchmarking

Primary Telematics Trends in the Car Leasing and Rental Industry

Major Trends in the Car Leasing and Rental Telematics Industry

Connected Services Ecosystem

Top Telematics Service Preference

Telematics Benefits

Top Reasons for Fleet Companies to Invest in Telematics

Preferred Features by Leasing and Rental Fleets

5. Macroeconomics

PESTLE Analysis

6. Telematics in Vehicle Leasing

Telematics Penetration in Leasing Fleets by Country

Telematics Penetration Analysis

Telematics Installed Base Forecast by Region, Leasing

Telematics Installed Base by Country

Telematics Installed Base by Segment

7. Telematics in Vehicle Rentals

Telematics Penetration in Rental Fleet by Country

Telematics Penetration Analysis

Telematics Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Telematics Installed Base by Country

Telematics Installed Base by Segment

8. Telematics in Corporate - Outright Purchase (Company owned fleet)

Telematics Penetration in Corporate Outright Purchase Fleets by Country

Telematics Penetration Analysis

Telematics Outright Purchase Forecast by Region

Telematics Installed Base by Country

Telematics Installed Base by Segment

9. Competitive Analysis

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Telematics Ecosystem Partners

Fleet Telematics - Various Segment Stakeholders

Telematics Offerings from Top Leasing Companies

Telematics Offerings from Top Rental Companies

Primary Telematics Companies

Fleet Telematics - Packages and Pricing

10. Country Analysis

Country Analysis - The United States

Country Analysis - Canada

Country Analysis - Argentina

Country Analysis - Brazil

Country Analysis - Mexico

11. Case Study

Case Study 1 - Element Fleet Management

Case Study 2 - Wheels Donlen

Case Study 3 - Avis Budget and Otonomo

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Opportunity 1 - Mergers and Acquisitions

Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 3 - Technological Investment

13. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Avis Budget

Element Fleet Management

Otonomo

Wheels Donlen

