America's Worsening Opioid Crisis Investigated in New Podcast "Outside Counsel"

Podcast by attorney Jeffrey B. Simon will reveal how Big Pharma deceived the public about the dangers of prescription opioids

Guests include Purdue Pharma whistleblower Carol Panara, addiction specialist Dr. Andrew Kolodny, a mother who lost her son to an overdose, and attorney Larry Francis Taylor

DALLAS, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey B. Simon, a founding shareholder at the law firm of Simon Greenstone Panatier, PC and a lead negotiator in Texas's efforts to sanction drug manufacturers and distributors for their role in the nationwide opioid epidemic, has launched his podcast "Outside Counsel," which draws on his more than 30 years of experience to reveal the scope and impact of the opioid crisis, as well as the tactics his firm and other legal teams are employing in the fight against Big Pharma. The first ten episodes are available now on all major podcast platforms including Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.