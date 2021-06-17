Americateve Releases The Series "SOS: INVASORAS EN EL PANTANO"

MIAMI, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americateve premieres the journalistic series "SOS: INVASORAS EN EL PANTANO". The three episodes that make up the audiovisual production will be broadcasted consecutively on June 21st, 22nd and 23rd, 2021 on the AN7 newscast, at 7pm.

"SOS: INVADERS IN THE SWAMP" tells of the environmental problem the extraordinary ecosystem of the Everglades suffers from due to the invasion of Burmese pythons and how it is currently being combated. This non-native snake species, which come from Southeast Asia, has found in the Everglades an ideal environment to reproduce, due to the lack of natural predators, the characteristics of the terrain and the temperature, among other factors. As an adult, Burmese pythons can exceed 20 feet in length and 220 pounds in weight. Introduced illegally to the Everglades, this species wreaks havoc on native wildlife and is becoming more and more common in populated areas of South Florida.

The journalist Irene Díaz, creator of the series, spent weeks in the swamps of the Everglades accompanying the python hunters who operate there day and night. The series collects the testimonies and experiences of participants of the public contest to hunt pythons, as well as professional hunters and members of an association of veterans who hunt as therapy. In addition, the journalist interviewed local authorities, biologists, members of animal associations and other experts. All this offers an original and comprehensive look at the conservation effort being developed by the state of Florida and other organizations in order to reduce Burmese pythons in the Everglades and contain their expansion into populated areas.

The series, recorded by Hugo J. Quizhpi, produced by Miguel Cossío, and edited by Adrián Mauceri, was filmed between January and March of 2020. Its realization has taken eighteen months to show a striking visual style, full of risky takes and carefully crafted aesthetic compositions to shock viewers.

Trailer serie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HIRS5oh2ewk

SOURCE AméricaTeVé