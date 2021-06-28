Americord Hires Ankur Gandhi, Ph.D. as Vice President, Research & Development and Lab Management

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americord Registry is announcing the hiring of Ankur Gandhi, Ph.D. as Vice President, Research & Development and Lab Management. This role is critical to Americord's short and long-term strategic initiatives, and Ankur's experience and insights are a welcome addition to the team.

Ankur joins Americord after serving as Director of Research & Development at Integra Lifesciences, where he was responsible for the establishment of product pipeline strategy and the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine products across multiple franchises.

That experience will prove valuable as Americord continues to drive innovation in the cord blood banking and life sciences industry. Martin Smithmyer, Founder and CEO, said, "Ankur is joining Americord at a time when leadership in R&D is needed. With our new lab almost complete, we needed a team member with the hands-on experience to help us get up to speed, but who also has the ability to help us achieve our strategic goals."

Americord has long valued innovation as a way to stand out in the field. "We have a long-term vision for what a life sciences company like Americord can be" said Smithmyer, "And that vision is based upon innovative solutions for the real-world problems facing families. We're excited to have Ankur on-board as we work towards that vision."

Americord Registry continues to provide its clients with best-in-industry solutions to the preservation of umbilical cord blood, cord tissue, and placental tissue stem cells. Working with researchers around the country to advance the use of stem cells in regenerative medicine is a strategic objective of the company.

Ankur Gandhi, Ph.D.

Vice President, Research & Development and Lab Management

[email protected]

https://www.linkedin.com/mwlite/in/ankur-gandhi-3891681

800.503.6005

