Americorp Investments Expands Blockchain Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americorp Investments LLC, a company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative technologies, announced today that it has been awarded an additional patent by the United States Patent Office. This patent is the 36th U.S. patent granted to Americorp or its affiliate Arrow Gaming. Americorp and Arrow also hold 11 patents issued in Japan, South Korea and the Philippines and have 47 patent applications pending in the U.S., Europe and other countries and jurisdictions worldwide.

U.S. Patent 10,425,426, "Customized View Of Restricted Information Recorded Into A Blockchain," provides users of decentralized blockchain stored data unprecedented control over the viewing of private information with customized and tiered access utilizing a broad range of access codes (passwords, PINs, facial recognition, biometric IDs, etc.) granting specified viewing rights.

The patented invention eliminates the need for centralized gatekeepers, instead enabling users to intuitively administer their access in a more straightforward, efficient and secure manner, while permitting data to be stored in a format that supports compliance with regulations and privacy expectations. The invention allows technology companies to introduce a privacy first approach to customer data, thereby ensuring trust with their customers. With this invention, users may categorize data stored as blockchain entries from entirely publicly viewable to entirely inaccessible. Access levels may be varied by rules applicable to multiple users, by the type of user, or other variables.

Americorp's patented technology offers considerable benefits for commercial and government uses, including gaming, military, logistics, financial, healthcare and defense. The invention can provide regulators confidence in the accuracy and integrity of blockchain transactions and enables compliance with, among other regulations, the Privacy Act, PCI, HIPAA, CCPA, GDPR, PSD2 and AML/KYC, while facilitating user privacy.

Inventor Jordan Simons of Americorp explained: "By decentralizing access control to the end-user, U.S. Patent 10,425,426 gives users unprecedented flexibility, convenience and security when utilizing decentralized blockchain-based platforms and transaction architectures."

Simons added: "Americorps's invention is a huge step forward in keeping information safely within the control of its users, delivering a blockchain system that provides government grade security, without the vulnerabilities of a centralized system. This invention works within Americorp's ecosystem, including, among other patented inventions, security and communication protocols that allow legacy databases to communicate with the blockchain via API, identity management, supply chain management for virtual and tangible goods, and payment controls."

