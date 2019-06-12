AmeriFirst Financial Inc. Announces Mortgage Industry Veteran Tim Walsh to Join the Senior Executive Management Team as Chief Production Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriFirst Financial Inc., is proud to announce Tim Walsh has joined the Senior Executive Management Team.

Tim will serve as the Chief Production Officer on the Corporate Leadership team.

"We are pleased to welcome someone of Tim Walsh's caliber to our executive team. His experience and knowledge of the industry will be an integral component of the growth we are poised to achieve both on a cultural and strategic level," stated AmeriFirst CEO Eric Bowlby.

Tim served as the President of Affinity Lending at Finance of America and has established and grown some of the industry's most successful operating entities serving clients in mortgage origination, servicing, loss mitigation and foreclosure trust services.

He joined Finance of America Holdings from Ditech, a national direct lender where Mr. Walsh served as S.V.P./Divisional Manager and Head of Affinity Relations. He previously served as President and CEO of United Tech Lender Services, a nationally recognized default management company, where he was responsible for building the organization from inception to dramatic growth.

Tim attended Waldorf University and Texas Lutheran University and received accreditation from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Kenan-Flagler Business School.

About AmeriFirst Financial Inc. AmeriFirst Financial Inc. has proudly assisted clients in achieving the dream of homeownership for more than 25 years. AmeriFirst Financial Inc. has remained a trusted provider of mortgage loans due to sustained financial growth combined with rapid expansion throughout the country. AmeriFirst Financial Inc. remains committed to providing unparalleled customer service. NMLS #145368 AZBK 0013635

