Amerijet Completes IATA's CEIV Pharma Re-Certification

The IATA appointed independent assessment focused on the quality assurance processes, operational and technical innovation, risk management, and the preservation of all relevant shipment data along the entire logistics chain. The successful re-certification reaffirms Amerijet's ability to safely handle high value, time-sensitive, and temperature-controlled pharmaceutical cargo with speed, reliability, and efficiency.

"The pharmaceutical supply chain consists of a historically demand-driven as well as a growing patient-driven model, due to the rise of personalized medicines, which makes speed and traceability even more relevant," said Amerijet's Vice President of Airport Operations Rasheme Richardson. "We provide our customers with quality standards through uniformed processes, transparency, and a compliant network."

In 2017, Amerijet was the first U.S.-based all-cargo airline to be awarded the globally recognized CEIV-Pharma certification. Ronald Irish, Amerijet's Temperature Control Manager further added, "We are continuously reinforcing our internal processes through training, collaboration, and partnering with like-minded suppliers. Achieving the CEIV recertification is evidence that Amerijet continues to advance, towards the strategic objective of becoming an important stakeholder in the transportation of pharmaceuticals. This recertification confirms to our customers that the commitment to quality and reliability is a core value."

Located at the Miami International Airport, the Amerijet 360,000 square-foot (33,500 sq. meter) facility is one of the most modern cargo facilities at the airport. It consists of dry warehouse space, a 40,000 square-feet (3,700sq. meter) perishable handling center, offices, and exclusive ramp access for aircraft handling and parking.

In addition to 49 dry cargo, 12 cold storage, and 3 dedicated pharmaceutical receiving doors, the warehouse offers landside and airside acceptance to streamline cargo flows and reduce receiving times. The computer monitored perishable handling center, and the temperature-controlled receiving area were designed to handle refrigerated, frozen, and chilled storage to maintain the cold chain integrity of pharmaceuticals and perishables.

Amerijet operates its dedicated freighter fleet of B767 aircraft throughout the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, and Western Europe. The Company provides its service region with more than 7,300 dedicated freighter flights annually. In addition to scheduled service flights, Amerijet offers worldwide long-and short–term ACMI and full–service charters.

Amerijet's global network, including our interline partners and general sales agents, reaches 476 destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East with seamless and transparent transportation solutions for customers shipping time–sensitive, valuable, hazardous, temperature–controlled and other cargo types. More information about Amerijet can be accessed at www.amerijet.com.

