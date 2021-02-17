AmeriLife® Announces Chief of Staff for Executive Team

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing annuity, life, and health insurance solutions, has appointed Alex Lewis to the role of chief of staff with the executive team at the corporate headquarters in Clearwater, Fla.

As chief of staff, Lewis will be responsible for streamlining operations of the executive team, running high-priority initiatives and meetings, cross-department coordination of key programs, and executive communications. She will report directly to Chairman and CEO Scott Perry.

"As AmeriLife continues to grow, both organically and through expanding our family of companies, we are fortunate to have the tactical skills and organizational experience that Alex brings to our executive leadership team," Perry said. "She will be essential to a framework for communication, coordination and action that will help drive AmeriLife forward at an even faster pace."

Lewis's record of accomplishments includes managing multi-million-dollar projects and portfolios, leading digital transformation and cost-optimization programs, and facilitating transformational change through teambuilding and effective communication.

"I'm honored to join the team at AmeriLife," said Lewis. "Under Scott Perry's direction, AmeriLife has made incredible strides, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the company's growth."

For the past eight years, Lewis served with Unum, a comprehensive financial insurance provider. Her positions there spanned Sales and Marketing, Contact Center Operations and Enterprise Data Technology. She most recently held the role of chief of staff for Unum's CIDO, running the Enterprise Portfolio Management Office and leading several key initiatives.

Lewis holds her bachelor's degree in Math and Economics from Furman University and a master's degree in Enterprise Architecture from The Pennsylvania State University.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to offer insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. By putting its mission into practice, AmeriLife has become recognized as a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 200,000 insurance agents and advisors, 35 marketing organizations, and nearly 60 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

SOURCE AmeriLife Group, LLC

Related Links

https://amerilife.com/

