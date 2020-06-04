AmeriLife® Announces Nick Hildenbrand as Principal of AmeriLife Marketing Group

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC (AmeriLife), the national leader in marketing and distributing life, health and retirement solutions, today announced a strategic update to support the companies continued growth. Nick Hildenbrand has been named Principal of AmeriLife Marketing Group (AMG).

"As we look ahead to the balance of 2020 and beyond, our opportunity for continued growth has never been better," said Mike Vietri, Chief Distribution Officer of AmeriLife. "The number of Americans between the ages of 55 and 65 is growing by 40%+ over the next 16 years, and the demand for life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions continues to grow. This change will help support the demands of the marketplace and capitalize on the opportunities available to AmeriLife, while ensuring the continued success of AMG in meeting the needs of our agents."

Hildenbrand's professional career began at AmeriLife when he joined the company as a marketing support specialist in 2004. Prior to joining the AMG leadership team in 2015, he started AmeriLife Direct in 2008 and Brokers Interstate Group in 2010. A licensed insurance agent himself, Hildenbrand sits on a variety of committees that have helped to fuel the company's growth.

"Under Nick's leadership and with his targeted focus on marketer development and productivity, enhanced training resources, and providing a holistic approach to support its agents, AMG is poised for continued growth and success," said Vietri.

Hildenbrand succeeds Mark Graham as Principal of AMG. Graham will be taking on a new role to support the company in exploring potential new acquisitions and product development opportunities, leveraging his extensive network of industry contacts to support the demands of the marketplace and capitalize on the opportunities available to AmeriLife.

Along with Hildenbrand being named Principal at AMG, the company also announced the promotion of Doug Stovall to Vice Principal. Stovall joined AMG in 2004 and has steadily taken on significant responsibilities over the years. He will assist Hildenbrand with the day-to-day operations at AMG and provide valuable insights into product alignment and serving the needs of pre-retirees and retirees

