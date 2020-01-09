AmeriLife® Continues Market Expansion with Stephens-Matthews Marketing Partnership

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife") – the national leader in marketing and distributing life, health and retirement solutions – has partnered with Stephens-Matthews Marketing (Stephens-Matthews), a leading insurance marketing organization, to expand AmeriLife's distribution reach in meeting the needs of pre-retirees and retirees.

Stephens-Matthews, through its 49-state network, has been providing quality health, life and ancillary insurance products and marketing services to agents for 35 years. The company is a trusted source in the brokerage industry for providing working Americans and retirees with a full range of health insurance solutions, including major medical, short term medical, Medicare Supplement insurance plans and Medicare Advantage insurance plans, as a part of its broad suite of individual and group insurance products.

With this partnership, AmeriLife acquired a majority interest in Stephens-Matthews. Dave Stephens, Stephens-Matthews' founder, will continue to hold a minority interest in the company and lead the team under the Stephens-Matthews brand from their Beverly, Ohio headquarters. He will also be a principal and member of the management team with AmeriLife's life and health insurance brokerage distribution channel.

"We knew we wanted a partner that we could trust and grow with over the years," Stephens said. "After an extensive review of potential options, it was clear that AmeriLife was the best choice based on the criteria of a partner with competitive product and financial solutions, superior back-office support, and an overall approach of providing us the flexibility to continue operating as a successful independent business – a key factor in our decision."

"I have known Dave as a well-respected, successful leader in the industry for years and couldn't be more pleased to welcome him and the rest of the Stephens-Matthews team to the AmeriLife family," said Scott R. Perry, CEO of AmeriLife. "Stephens-Matthews' track record of delivering insurance agents the training, tools and staff attention needed to be successful has contributed to their impressive record of growth and position as a leading distributor for key insurance carriers in the pre-retiree and retiree markets. We look forward to working as a valued partner, assisting Dave and the team in achieving their vision for the business."

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife is a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For nearly 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 140,000 insurance agents and advisors, 20 marketing organizations, and 50 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

About Stephens-Matthews

Since 1984, Stephens-Matthews Marketing has been providing quality insurance products to agents in forty-nine states. An industry leader in providing agents with the tools and training they need to become successful, Stephens-Matthews is a trusted source in the brokerage industry offering a full range of health insurance solutions, including major medical, short term medical, Medicare Supplement insurance plans and Medicare Advantage insurance plans as a part of its broad suite of individual and group insurance products. Visit www.stephens-matthews.com for more information.

SOURCE AmeriLife

Related Links

http://www.AmeriLife.com

