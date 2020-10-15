AmeriLife® Expands Final Expense Platform and Call Center Capabilities with Acquisition of The Equita Group

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), the national leader in marketing and distributing life, health and retirement solutions, has partnered with The Equita Group, formally known as Equita Financial and Insurance Services.

"The Equita Group's purpose is centered around providing peace of mind," said AmeriLife Chairman and CEO, Scott Perry. "Their mission meshes seamlessly with that of AmeriLife, and we're thrilled to have Eric Brennan, Ben Boman and the entire Equita Group team join the AmeriLife family of companies. Their success in the final expense market, and their expanding Medicare brokerage and direct-to-consumer capabilities, will only help us further enhance the AmeriLife distribution platform and advance our mission to help people live longer, healthier lives."

Founded in 1986 as a life and health insurance distributor by a group of insurance professionals, The Equita Group has evolved into one of the largest life insurance marketing organizations in the country.

The Equita Group primarily markets life and health products through its distribution network for those preparing for or entering retirement. The Equita Group's network of over 10,000 independent agents represents over $32 million in annualized life insurance premium and over 8,000 Medicare applications.

"I've had the privilege of knowing Scott and the AmeriLife leadership team for many years now and couldn't be more excited about joining forces," said Brennan. "The Equita Group's culture aligns perfectly with the mission and core values of AmeriLife, and this relationship strengthens our ability to meet the needs of today's pre-retirees and retirees."

As a part of AmeriLife's Life & Health Brokerage Distribution channel, both Brennan and Boman will retain key executive roles. Brennan will lead as CEO/President of Equita Financial and Equita Health Care, and Boman will lead as President of Equita Final Expense Services. In addition, Chase Urich (Vice President of Sales) and Ryan Caras (Vice President of Recruiting) will remain in leadership positions for Equita Final Expense Services.

"AmeriLife is a distribution powerhouse within the industry, and we couldn't be more excited to join this renowned organization," said Boman. "This relationship gives us the ability to leverage AmeriLife's resources and provide our independent agents with the tools required to gain an advantage in this highly-competitive space. I am truly proud of the accomplishments our team made in 2020 and am just thrilled that our agents will now have the ability to provide even more value to their clients through AmeriLife's products and services." Boman successfully merged his agency with Equita Final Expense Services and was promoted President in January of 2020.

As part of this transaction, AmeriLife also acquired MACC Insurance Services ("MACC"), an affiliate entity of The Equita Group. MACC was established in 2015 to provide The Equita Group with a robust call center platform to generate direct-to-consumer sales in the Medicare industry. MACC has developed a comprehensive training system that allows The Equita Group to hire unlicensed individuals and take them through the entire process of licensing, sales and product training, and phone skills to enable them to become licensed sales agents specialized in selling Medicare products. MACC's product offerings include many of the top Medicare Advantage providers.

AmeriLife is a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For nearly 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 150,000 insurance agents and advisors, 25 marketing organizations, and 50 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

The Equita Group was founded in 1986 by a group of insurance professionals who wanted to provide a platform which made it possible for anyone with a strong work ethic to become successful in the insurance industry. For over eighteen years, the company's focus was in retirement and estate planning, though they have since evolved into one of the largest marketing organizations in the country. Doing business in over forty-two states, The Equita Group has two distinct distribution channels: Independent Contractors and Direct-to-Consumer. Visit www.theequitagroup.com for more information.

