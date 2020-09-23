AmeriLife® Expands Retirement Planning Services with Acquisition of The Achievement Group (TAG)

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), the national leader in marketing and distributing life, health and retirement solutions, has acquired a majority interest in The Achievement Group (TAG).

TAG is a leading annuity and life organization that has been assisting financial institutions, insurance agencies and insurance professionals to maximize performance and return, and meet the needs of the pre-retirees and retirees they serve.

Along with the recent acquisitions of Brookstone Capital Management, Agent Support Group and JD Mellberg, the partnership with TAG reinforces AmeriLife's goal in providing protection and retirement planning services. AmeriLife is focused on the further expansion of these services, along with its other insurance products, as the demand for quality products and outstanding service for Americans continues to grow.

Founded in 1994, TAG is known for its personal touch and uncommon results in helping agents and agencies make a bigger difference through the relationships that they build. Providing more than just off-the-shelf products, the TAG team brings years of expertise, along with actionable ideas, technology, and support that makes them the brokerage marketing partner of choice.

TAG was formed by Brad Tison, and today, the company has offices in Iowa and Florida to support agencies and advisors nationwide. Tison will continue to lead the organization while also serving as a principal and member of the AmeriLife annuity and retirement planning brokerage division.

"As we strive to improve lives through everything we do, we couldn't be more excited to partner with such an industry powerhouse like AmeriLife," said Tison. "With AmeriLife, TAG is no doubt now big enough to play, remaining personable enough to care. AmeriLife's extensive distribution network and additional capabilities will help us maximize our agents' and agencies' return on effort and customer share via cross-sell opportunities. This will allow us to focus on continuing to deliver the personalized support that sets us apart from the competition."

"Brad's team offers the leadership, dedication and commitment that's second to none," said Scott R. Perry, CEO of AmeriLife. "Passion resonates throughout the operation, and their commitment to challenging the status quo truly delivers uncommon results. The entire AmeriLife family welcomes TAG, and we look forward to what we will accomplish together."

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife is a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For nearly 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 150,000 insurance agents and advisors, 25 marketing organizations, and 50 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

About The Achievement Group (TAG)

The Achievement Group (TAG) is a brokerage partner with a depth of expertise to help agencies and agents execute better solutions to meet the needs of clients since 1994. Financial institutions, agencies and top agent advisors across the country select TAG to make a bigger difference. Key to that success are its people and the actionable ideas they bring, along with technology, product selection, support and accountability to help producers take their business to the next level. Visit www.tagpartners.org for more information.

