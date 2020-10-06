AmeriLife® Expands Third-Party Administration Capabilities with Secure Administrative Solutions Acquisition

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), the national leader in marketing and distributing life, health and retirement solutions, has acquired Secure Administrative Solutions (SAS) from A-CAP. SAS is a multi-product, third-party administrator, and this acquisition plays a key role in AmeriLife's strategic initiative to expand its third-party administrator capabilities.

"This acquisition was in the spirit of partnership," said Scott R. Perry, Chairman and CEO of AmeriLife. "We've maintained a strong strategic relationship with A-CAP over the years and are excited to start this next chapter with SAS as a part of our third-party administrator family of companies. With the addition of SAS, we're not only enhancing our capabilities, we're also elevating our ability to deliver world-class technology across our TPA platform and expanding our ability to provide turnkey solutions for carriers, agents and consumers alike."

Approaching its 50th anniversary in 2021, AmeriLife has a history of excellence in partnering with insurance carriers to develop and bring proprietary products to the marketplace through its expanding distribution operations. AmeriLife's third-party administrative capabilities include everything from agent contracting, policyholder support and billing / collections to new business processing, underwriting, claims processing, commission payments and call center support.

This strategic acquisition further expands AmeriLife's ability to offer turnkey solutions across all product lines, to carriers of all sizes, and with world-class technology solutions. Technology capabilities across the platform include e-app, e-contracting, point-of-sale underwriting, and voice signature capabilities, as well as robust work-management systems, and agent, policyholder and provider portals.

SAS provides administrative support for proprietary Medicare Supplement, fixed annuity and life programs and joins two other third-party administrators under the AmeriLife umbrella: American Insurance Administrators (AIA), which specializes in the administration of Medicare Supplement insurance products, and American Benefits Administrators (ABA), which specializes in the administration of voluntary benefit products sold through the company's worksite distribution channel.

With this acquisition, AmeriLife plans to leverage existing operations to maximize scale, expanding on the strengths of the separate organizations. AIA and SAS will maintain their individual branding, but merge under the leadership of SAS president, Janelle Boudrero.

With 16 years of leadership in the insurance and business operations fields, Boudrero has successfully overseen operations for health, life, and annuity lines of business. Throughout her career, she's led the creation and implementation of several key systems to automate operational processes and help improve client and agent experiences. She also brings experience in supporting the development and successful launch of new annuity products. Boudrero will manage operations of the newly combined organization, with locations in Salt Lake City, Clearwater, Fla. and South Carolina.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife is a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For nearly 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 150,000 insurance agents and advisors, 25 marketing organizations, and 50 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

About A-CAP

A-CAP is a holding company owning multiple insurance and financial businesses on its unique and synergistic platform. These businesses include primary insurance carriers (Atlantic Coast Life Insurance Company and Sentinel Security Life Insurance Company), an SEC registered investment adviser, reinsurance vehicles, and marketing organizations. With broad knowledge across the insurance and investment sectors, A-CAP's management team has diverse experience and provides comprehensive services to policyholders, insurance company clients and capital partners. Launched in 2013, A-CAP is a privately held company with offices located in New York, Charleston, Chicago, Salt Lake City and Omaha. For more information, visit www.acap.com.

SOURCE AmeriLife

Related Links

http://www.AmeriLife.com

