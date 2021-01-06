AmeriLife® Names Andrew Sheen SVP of Business Development and Integration

As part of the distribution leadership team, Sheen will oversee and implement integration efforts by collaborating with AmeriLife acquisitions to identify the opportunities that support overall growth and operational goals. He will help both existing partners and new acquisitions leverage cross-marketing and operational efficiency opportunities at the enterprise level to support growth objectives.

Sheen returns to AmeriLife, where he was Director of Financial Services from 2009 – 2012 and was responsible for building annuity and life products for the company's multi-billion-dollar annuity distribution division.

In 2012, Sheen took a position with Saybrus Partners, a national distribution firm that promotes annuity and life products to institutional and independent marketing organizations (IMOs). While at Saybrus, he was instrumental in expanding the company's annuity and life IMO distribution, which led to multiple acquisitions in the third-party marketing space. Sheen launched his career with Morgan Stanley and previously served as Senior Vice President at CD Alternatives of America.

"We are excited that Andy has rejoined AmeriLife," said Mike Vietri, AmeriLife's Chief Distribution Officer. "Throughout 2020, we welcomed many like-minded organizations that share our holistic approach to insurance and retirement planning to the AmeriLife family of companies. AmeriLife plans to be just as active in 2021, and we'll need someone of Andy's caliber to help us integrate new groups into the AmeriLife distribution platform and execute acquisition strategies that will beneficial for all parties."

"I've followed AmeriLife as it has developed aggressive and strategic acquisition goals to support its mission to help people live longer, healthier lives," said Sheen. "It's an honor to return to this company and be asked to provide my expertise on how to best transition acquisitions into the AmeriLife family of companies."

Sheen graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Psychology.

