AmeriLife Names Patrick J. Fleming Executive Vice President

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife, a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing annuity, life and health insurance solutions, today named Patrick J. "Pat" Fleming as Executive Vice President Product Innovation & Corporate Actuary.

This announcement comes as the company intensifies its partnership with leading carriers to deliver proprietary and other financial solutions to the pre-retiree and retiree market.

Fleming will report directly to AmeriLife CEO Scott R. Perry as part of the company's executive leadership group. He brings to AmeriLife more than 30 years of actuarial and operating experience in health and life insurance. Fleming most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, Senior Supplemental Insurance with Aetna.

"Pat's deep understanding of competitive product design and marketing from the standpoint of both carriers and sales organizations will be a tremendous asset to our company," Perry said. "As AmeriLife continues to expand the scope of support for insurance agents and financial advisors, Pat's strong industry relationships and proven track record in developing and overseeing successful product launches will position us well for continued growth."

Fleming succeeds Charlie Thalheimer, Corporate Actuary, who will continue as an executive advisor supporting the transition and other key initiatives until his retirement at year-end.

"Charlie led the successful introduction of several new product offerings and carrier relationships during his more than nine years with AmeriLife," Perry said. "We are grateful for his many contributions to AmeriLife and we appreciate his continued support as we bring to market a number of new products in 2019."

Fleming's appointment follows the promotion of AmeriLife veteran Frank Tebyani to Senior Vice President and most recently, to President of the AmeriLife Career channel; and the hiring of Barbara Stewart as Executive Vice President, Marketing & Strategy.

"Frank, Barb and the entire leadership team helped drive a record-breaking year in 2018," Perry said. "With Pat's additional contributions, we expect even stronger revenue and earnings growth in 2019."

Fleming served as Chief Operating Officer of Aetna's Senior Supplemental business from 2016 to 2019. His responsibilities included product and regulatory approval, strategic planning, business development, marketing strategy and competitive intelligence. Prior responsibilities with Aetna included Head of Medicare Supplement, Chief Actuary, and business and integration leader in the acquisition of Genworth's Medicare Supplement and Ancillary business. Fleming previously held roles at Bankers Life & Casualty and Combined Insurance Company leading product management and actuarial pricing, valuation and compliance functions. Fleming has a Bachelor's degree from St. Mary's University in Winona, MN, and a Master's degree in Economics from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, and a Member of the Academy of Actuaries.

Tebyani has been leading the company's Career Agency sales organization since late 2017 as SVP, Career Agency Sales, and effective March 2019, was promoted to President, Career Agency Distribution. Tebyani is responsible for leading more than 700 insurance agents and advisors operating through 45+ insurance agency locations. Through his 30-year history with AmeriLife, Tebyani has held positions of increasing responsibility, building successful sales teams in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and more recently in the New England and Southwest regions, serving more than 180,000 customers with insurance and retirement solutions.

Stewart served as President of Washington National Insurance Company, an operating segment of CNO Financial Group, and Performance Matters Associates, a wholly-owned distribution organization, from 2013 to 2017. In this role and prior during her 11-year tenure with Washington National, she was instrumental in increasing sales and profitability in the voluntary worksite and individual markets through enhancements in marketing strategy, product lines, sales technology and sales management. Stewart previously held roles at Ameriprise, H&R Block Financial Advisors and Washington Square Securities leading marketing and sales, operations, and strategic planning functions. Stewart has a Bachelor's degree from the University of Delaware, a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University Johnson Graduate School of Management, and is certified as a CFP®.

